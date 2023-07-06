Not allowed to consume alcohol, 4 men set dhaba on fire; held

Dhaba owner Lalit Sharma, 26, said that four men from the area, including main accused Duli Sharma, came and ordered food.

When he saw them pouring alcohol into their glasses, he objected, citing the ongoing 'Shravan' month. After a heated argument, the accused set the dhaba ablaze and fled.

The dhaba was almost gutted by the time police came, said Lalit.

"I tried to douse the spreading flames but failed. The restaurant has been reduced to ashes," he said.

Police have registered a case against the four accused based on Sharma's complaint.

SHO Dhaulana police station, Devendra Singh, said on Thursday, "We registered a case under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (assault) and 436 (mischief by fire) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Duli Sharma and a few unidentified persons."