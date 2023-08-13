Delhi Crime: Siblings stabbed to death, accused held

Two brothers were stabbed to death by a 25-year-old man near a hotel in Southwest Delhi, the police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that the accused has been identified as Umaang, while the deceased have been identified as Rajesh Yadav (42) and Ranjan Yadav (26), both residents of Mahipalpur. Rajesh was married to Umang's sister.

Providing details, the police said the incident took place on Thursday. A call was received at the Vasant Kunj police station at around 11 p.m., reporting a stabbing incident.

On reaching the spot near Avalon Hotel in Mahipalpur, the police found two unconscious men with stab wounds on their bodies.