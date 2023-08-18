8 held for duping people on pretext of providing credit cards

The police in Faridabad have arrested eight persons including an assistant manager and an employee of a private bank for allegedly defrauding people on the pretext of providing credit cards, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Deepak, Tushar a.k.a. Goldy, Akshay, Vinay a.k.a. Jonny, Rupak, Manish, Kunal and Ravish.

Ravish is a resident of Noida and all other accused are residents of Delhi.

With the arrests, the police have claimed to have busted the gang of cyber fraud. Two debit cards, five mobile phones, four fake sim cards, and Rs 44,000 cash have also been seized from their possession.

"The ACP of cybercrime police station Abhimanyu Goyat with his team members were tracking those persons who are involved in defrauding people on the pretext of providing them credit cards," a police spokesperson said.