Minor's rape in Delhi: Govt official, wife detained

The Delhi Police has detained a suspended rape accused Delhi government official and his wife after questioning them for several hours at their residence in the national capital on Monday.

The official has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months.

Earlier, in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal passed the suspension order of the Deputy Director of the Delhi government's Women and Child Development department who has been accused of repeatedly raping his friend's minor daughter. Kejriwal has also directed the chief secretary to file a detailed report in this connection by 5 p.m.

The sensational rape case was reported from North Delhi's Burari. The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 2020 and 2021. A police source said that the accused kept on raping the minor daughter of his friend for months, during which his wife also allegedly assisted him. "As his wife also aided him in the act and did not report the matter to the police, we have added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in the FIR against his wife," said the police source.