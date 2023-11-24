N.Korean hackers target CyberLink users in supply chain attack: Microsoft

Microsoft’s threat intelligence team has uncovered a supply chain attack by the North Korea-based threat actor involving a malicious variant of an application developed by CyberLink, a Taiwanese company that develops multimedia software products.

This malicious file is a legitimate CyberLink application installer that has been modified to include malicious code that downloads, decrypts, and loads a second-stage payload.

The malicious activity has impacted over 100 devices in multiple countries, including Japan, Taiwan, Canada, and the US.

Microsoft attributed this activity with “high confidence to Diamond Sleet, a North Korean threat actor”.