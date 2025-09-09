Community turns against rape survivor, system fails her

By Abhijeet Gurjar

Beed, Maharashtra: “I was walking through my village when I suddenly saw one of the convicts from my case, roaming free,” said Meena (name changed), a gang rape survivor from Maharashtra’s Beed district. “There had been rumours that all four had been released. But I didn’t believe it until I saw it myself.”

The shock wasn’t just in seeing them. “No one informed us about the High Court [Bombay HC, Aurangabad bench] proceedings in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which overturned the lower court’s conviction, setting all four men free.”

“When I asked if we needed to attend the hearings, the public prosecutor had told us there was no need. They said they would handle it, but this is what the result is,” she recalled.

Meena’s case began on January 1, 2015. That afternoon, she was travelling back to her home in Beed from her maternal village. She boarded a shared jeep headed toward Padalsinghi Square, planning to change vehicles. But midway, the jeep took a sudden turn. “I was the only passenger,” she said. “The driver picked up a few men. They took me to a field and raped me.”

According to Meena’s statement in the first information report, the assault continued for several hours, including at her home, until early morning.

By the time daylight came on January 2, her clothes were torn, her phone had been taken, and she had no way to contact anyone. She travelled 25 kilometres in an autorickshaw to reach the Gevrai taluka police station. She waited there for hours until the police eventually contacted her husband. “He was shocked. We both broke down,” she said, adding that police kept her waiting at the station until a case was filed.

The FIR was registered later that evening, and within 24 hours, all four accused—residents of nearby Lamani tribal hamlets—were arrested. The day after filing her complaint, the police called her to an identity parade at Beed Prison, where she identified the accused.