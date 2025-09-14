CBI busts two illegal call centres in Nashik, arrests 2 for cyber fraud   

Nashik, Sep 14: Two cyber fraudsters were arrested by the CBI in Nashik on charges of cheating British nationals by impersonating insurance agents and government authorities, an official of the investigative agency said on Sunday.

Ganesh and Shyam Kamankar were arrested for employing 60 people in two illegal call centres under the name Swagan Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the official said in a statement.

Around 60 people were employed at the call centres, which used Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), spoofed numbers and fake documents to dupe victims into sharing credit/debit card details and making payments for non-existent insurance policies, the CBI said.

The federal probe agency registered the case on September 11 against four persons and unknown public servants, and others, on the allegations that the accused persons were operating two illegal call centres in Nashik.

The complaint registered said that Swagan Business Solutions was cheating British nationals by impersonating insurance agents and government authorities.