Allahabad HC grants bail to late mafia don Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari

Prayagraj, Sep 19: In a major relief to Umar Ansari, son of the late mafia leader Mukhtar Ansari, the Allahabad High Court on Friday granted him bail in a case registered under the Gangsters Act.

He was arrested on August 3 and has been in judicial custody since then.

The case pertains to allegations that Umar Ansari forged documents to reclaim a property that had been attached under the Gangsters Act.

Police claimed he attempted to free the confiscated land by preparing fake papers using the forged signature of his mother, Afshan Ansari.

A bench of Justice Dr Gautam Chaudhary passed the bail order after hearing detailed arguments from both Umar’s counsel and the government lawyer.

Earlier, on August 21, the Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court in Ghazipur had rejected his bail plea. After that, Umar Ansari moved the High Court.