Talks going on for release of jailed Kerala nurse Nimisha in Yemen

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 Fresh momentum has gathered in the efforts to secure the release of Nimisha Priya, the Kerala nurse facing the death penalty in Yemen.

According to MLA Chandy Oommen, discussions are actively progressing in the Gulf, particularly in the UAE and Qatar, through expatriate businessmen with links in Yemen.

“There is reason to hope for positive news in the coming days,” said Oommen while clarifying that there has been no attempt to sideline the ongoing mediation efforts led by the Kanthapuram group.

Oommen is the son of the late two-time former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who, till his death in 2023, was actively involved in this case.

Oommen has thrice called upon Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar to take up the case with the Centre.