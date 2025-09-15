Bengal school recruitment case: ED tracks suspicious bank transactions valued at Rs 13 crore linked to Trinamool Minister, his family

Kolkata, Sep 15: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal, have tracked illegal transactions worth Rs 12.73 crore, which are reportedly linked to irregularities in recruitments of primary teachers in the state, in the bank accounts held by the Minister incharge of the state's correctional services as well as the micro, small, and medium enterprises and textiles departments, Chandranath Sinha, his wife and son.

The ED officials have provided the details of such fictitious transactions in its sixth supplementary charge sheet at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata last week.

On September 6, Sinha surrendered at the same court as directed by it earlier in connection with ED's investigation into the alleged irregularities in the primary school recruitment case.

Although, the ED sought the Minister's custody, the court granted him an interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000, subject to conditions.

The court said that although bail has been granted, Sinha will not be allowed to leave his Assembly constituency or Kolkata for the time being.