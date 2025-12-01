When Dreams Meet Digital Recruitment Scams: Bangladeshi Workers in Crisis

Why are Bangladeshi laborers being targeted?

Many Bangladeshi workers are less familiar with mobile financial services and digital banking, leaving them exposed to cybercriminals who exploit these gaps. Many can hardly distinguish genuine recruitment portals from fraudulent ones and often fail to recognize phishing attempts.

The broader migration system compounds these risks. For overseas employment, Bangladesh relies heavily on hundreds of thousands of informal brokers, or dalals, who operate nationwide. Their involvement leaves workers vulnerable to scams, unsafe job placements, and exploitation. When the process is already built on personal networks and verbal assurances, workers have little experience distinguishing credible digital opportunities from fabricated ones. The legitimate and illegitimate blend together for them.

The data offers a clearer picture. In 2024, over one million Bangladeshi workers went abroad for employment. This was actually a 22.5 percent decrease from 2023, when 1,305,453 workers migrated. Saudi Arabia remained the largest destination, accounting for 60 percent of all migrations.

Who are these workers? Most are young men between 18 to 45. Nearly 90 percent leave without written job contracts. More than half still depend on intermediaries for their employment arrangements. Only six percent of migrants in recent years were women, and even this small number has been declining due to reports of unsafe workplaces.

These workers face staggering migration costs. Low-skilled workers who left between 2015 and 2018 paid an average of BDT 478,000 (USD 3,900) in migration expenses, requiring approximately 17 months of average salary just to recover their expenses. The contrast is stark: Vietnamese workers need only 2.7 to 4.5 months’ earnings to cover their initial costs for Malaysia, while Pakistani workers spend about USD 3,100 — still USD 500 less than what Bangladeshis typically pay to reach Saudi Arabia.

Every year, thousands return home within months, their dreams shattered and their debts still looming. A recent study found that 36 percent of workers were forced to return within just three months of departure.