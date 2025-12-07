ED Arrests WinZO Directors in ₹505-Crore Money-Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on 26 November 2025, arrested WinZO Games Pvt. Ltd. directors Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). WinZO is a mobile platform that offers third-party games and content to users across India in variety of regional languages. The case was linked to WinZO’s real-money online gaming operations.

The action comes after search operations at WinZO’s New Delhi corporate office and at the residence of Rathore between 18 and 22 November 2025. These were based on multiple FIRs alleging cheating, account blocking, impersonation and misuse of PAN details by the company and associated entities.

According to the ED, preliminary findings indicate that WinZO engaged in fraudulent practices by allegedly making users play real-money games against algorithms or software, without informing them they were not competing against human opponents. Investigators claim this mechanism enabled the company to generate substantial “proceeds of crime” through bets placed and lost by customers, with winnings and withdrawals allegedly restricted or blocked.

The agency has so far frozen ₹505 crore in assets, including bank balances, mutual funds, bonds and fixed-deposit receipts. The accused were produced before a sessions judge in Bengaluru, where the court granted 10 days of ED custody for further investigation.