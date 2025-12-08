Luxury Hotels, Forged Papers and Foreign Links: How a Fake IAS Officer Was Arrested After a Prolonged Stay; Possible Links to Delhi Blast Case

During questioning, investigators discovered that Bhagwat used AI-generated photographs showing herself with the President of India and the Home Minister to convince people she held a high-ranking government post. Officers also recovered a certificate naming her the “Best IAS Officer,” purportedly issued by a former Pune University Vice-Chancellor, which is now under verification.

Police say Bhagwat’s six-month hotel stay was financed through her mother’s pension account and other unverified sources. They also recovered boarding passes showing her extensive travel across Indian cities and a trip to Afghanistan. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are now probing whether she had any role or connection related to the November 10 Delhi car blast case, after investigators found photographs of individuals believed to be linked to the incident on her phone.

Bhagwat has been described as evasive during interrogation. She currently remains in custody as multiple agencies investigate the origins of her forged documents, the purpose behind the foreign financial transfers, her connections with international contacts, and whether she operated alone or as part of a wider syndicate.

