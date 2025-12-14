Fake IAS Officer Busted in UP: Man Used AI Documents, Beacon Cars and Gunmen to Run Multi-State Scam

A man posing as an IAS officer was arrested for a multi-state scam using AI-generated documents.
A man impersonating an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was arrested on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh. He has been accused of running a multi-state fraud racket using AI-generated documents and forged government credentials. The accused has been identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Sitamarhi district in Bihar, police said.
According to investigators, Lalit Kumar was acting as an IAS officer under the name Gaurav Kumar and allegedly cheated more than 40 people across multiple states. He was busted in Bhagalpur, Bihar, where he encountered a real Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The SDM questioned him about details such as his IAS batch and cadre, which led to the fraud coming to light.
As per police, Lalit Kumar used AI-generated newspaper clippings, fake tender documents, and doctored photographs to establish credibility. He also maintained a strong social media presence, where he projected himself as a serving IAS officer. The investigation revealed that creating and circulating the fake material online was not the work of a single person but was also assisted by his brother-in-law, Abhishek Kumar.
During the investigation, police arrested Abhishek Kumar and another aide, Parmanand Gupta, for their alleged involvement in the operation. Officials stated that among the items recovered were two mobile phones containing chats with four women who believed Lalit Kumar was an IAS officer. Among them, one woman from Bihar was legally married to him, while the other three were found to be pregnant.
The fake IAS officer even travelled in beacon-fitted vehicles, displayed forged government nameplates, and hired 10 gunmen at a monthly salary of ₹30,000 each to establish legitimacy. A stenographer with a monthly salary of ₹60,000 was also employed to appear authentic. There were reportedly multiple complaints from individuals who were promised government jobs, contracts, or official assistance in exchange for money. They later realised the scam when no job was provided even after paying the amount.
Additional SP (City) Abhinav Tyagi said regarding the arrests in a press conference on Thursday, December 11, 2025, “Fake IAS officer Lalit Kishor and his two associates have been arrested and sent to jail. Anyone who has been duped is urged to approach the police and file a complaint.”
Police are carrying out further investigation to determine the full financial extent of the fraud.
