Fake IAS Officer Busted in UP: Man Used AI Documents, Beacon Cars and Gunmen to Run Multi-State Scam

A man impersonating an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was arrested on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh. He has been accused of running a multi-state fraud racket using AI-generated documents and forged government credentials. The accused has been identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Sitamarhi district in Bihar, police said.



According to investigators, Lalit Kumar was acting as an IAS officer under the name Gaurav Kumar and allegedly cheated more than 40 people across multiple states. He was busted in Bhagalpur, Bihar, where he encountered a real Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The SDM questioned him about details such as his IAS batch and cadre, which led to the fraud coming to light.