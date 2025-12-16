Bondi Beach Mass Shooter Linked to India—Telangana Police Confirms Sajid Akram is from Hyderabad

Sajid Akram in India

According to the press note, Sajid’s father settled in Hyderabad after retiring from the UAE army in 1984. Sajid, now 50, lived in the city till November 1998, when he travelled to Australia on a student visa. He had completed his B. Com. Degree before emigrating.

Sajid travelled to India only six times since migrating, mostly for family-related matters. However, he had limited contact with family members in Hyderabad. Speaking to The Hindu, a government official said, “His father died in 2017; he did not even come to attend his last rites.”

Speaking to The News Minute, Sajid’s brother said that Sajid had not been in contact with his family for many years – the family had cut ties with him for marrying a Christian woman in Australia. He added that they were shocked by the news and that Sajid had not even enquired about his aged and ailing mother. According to reports, the brothers had also had a fallout over a property dispute.

Telangana Police further said that Sajid and his son’s radicalization “appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana.” Sajid also had no criminal record in India prior to his departure. He maintained his Indian passport.