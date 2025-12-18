Shilpa Shetty–Raj Kundra Face Cheating Charges in ₹60 Crore Fraud Case; Media-Regular Couple Denies the Allegations

A recent development in the ₹60 crore investment scam involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra has caused more trouble for the couple. On 17 December 2025, some reports in the media claimed that the couple had been booked under more charges in the Rs 60 crore fraud case.

The case emerged back in August 2025, when a businessman named Deepak Kothari accused the couple of duping him by diverting money meant for investment to their personal use. The media-regular couple have reacted to the allegations on their respective social media handles.

See Also: Orry Summoned in Dawood-Connected Drug Racket, Names of Bollywood Biggies Emerge

Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a fraud complaint against the couple based on Kothari’s allegations on August 14, 2025. He claimed that he was duped in an investment-cum-loan deal. The complainant’s lawyers said in a statement that they have urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to identify and trace the money at the centre of the alleged fraud case.

The couple took to their social media accounts to debunk the allegations directed at them, calling them “baseless and motivated.”