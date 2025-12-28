Bajrang Dal Assaults Muslim Youths at Birthday Party in Bareilly; Police Books Victims, No Action Against Mob

A birthday party at a cafe in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh turned contentious on Saturday night, 27 December 2025, after a group of men linked to Bajrang Dal stormed the venue, accused two Muslim attendees of “love jihad”, and assaulted them. Police arrested the two youths, along with a café worker, for ‘disturbing the peace’. No action has been taken against the attackers.

The incident occurred in the Prem Nagar area and was captured in videos that later circulated on social media. According to police and media reports, the party was organised by a first-year BSc Nursing student for her classmates. Ten people attended the gathering—six women and four men. Two of the attendees were Muslim. The presence of Muslim youths with a Hindu woman prompted the arrival of the right-wing activists, who disrupted the celebration, raised slogans, and alleged religious proselytisation.

The video shows Bajrang Dal members accosting the two men shortly after the party began. They proceeded to thrash the youths. A girl who tried to intervene was also allegedly assaulted. Videos from the spot showed a heated exchange inside the cafe, with men shouting slogans and pushing attendees. Another clip showed police restraining a young woman as she protested the treatment meted out to her friends.