Bajrang Dal Threatens Women and Children Wearing Santa Hats in Delhi, Alleging Proselytization

A group of Christian women and children wearing Santa Claus hats were threatened by Bajrang Dal members in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on 22 December 2025, after being accused of religious proselytisation. The incident, captured in a widely circulated video, has reignited concerns for minority religious expression in public places.

According to posts shared on X, the group was stopped while walking through the market and told that such activities should be carried out “at home” and not in public. The video shows the women and children appearing distressed as they are shouted at and forced to leave. Some posts alleged that the men misbehaved with the women during the exchange. Delhi police has stated that, as of now, no formal complaint has been lodged by either side.

The confrontation took place during peak Christmas shopping days, when festive attire and decorations are common across Indian cities. However, the Lajpat Nagar episode reflects a pattern seen in recent years, where Santa hats, Christmas carols and public celebrations have increasingly drawn objections from right-wing groups, often framed as resistance to “illegal conversions”.