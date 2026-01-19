Odisha Pastor Assaulted by Gau Rakshak Mob, Force-Fed Cow Dung and Made to Chant “Jai Shri Ram”

In yet another episode of communal violence in Odisha, a Christian pastor was brutally assaulted, publicly humiliated, and coerced into consuming cow dung by a Hindutva mob in Parjang village of Dhenkanal district. The attack took place on 4 January 2026, but details emerged only later through reports by Maktoob Media and independent activists.

Pastor Bipin Bihari Naik had travelled to Parjang to attend a routine prayer meeting at a local house along with his wife Vandana and their children. Parjang is a Hindu majority village where only seven Christian families reside, making the community a small minority.

Speaking to Maktoob, Vandana, the pastor’s wife, alleged that the gathering was interrupted when around 40 people assembled outside the house and then forcibly entered the premises. The mob reportedly comprised members of the Bajrang Dal along with some local villagers.

“They started beating everyone inside the house. Besides us, there were seven families who were praying with us. My children and I managed to run out of the house and rushed through a narrow alley towards the nearest police station,” she elaborated.

While Vandana and the children fled to seek help, Pastor Naik was seized by the crowd. Naik told reporters that he was dragged outside and beaten on every part of his body with sticks and slaps. His face was smeared with red sindoor, and a garland made of slippers was hung around his neck. The mob then paraded him through the lanes of the village, turning the assault into a spectacle.

Vandana remained at the police station pleading for immediate intervention. She later alleged that officers initially refused to act, telling her there was no disturbance in the village. She insisted on accompanying them to the village. “It was only after nearly two hours that the police reached the village,” she said.

“My husband was tied to a Hanuman temple in the village. Both his hands were tied behind a rod. He was forced to consume cow dung and was bleeding badly. People were slapping him and forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” Vandana recounted.