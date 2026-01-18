Muslim Man Lynched in Odisha for Transporting Cattle; Police Initially Label it 'Road Accident'

The course of the investigation changed only after the victim’s brother, Jitendar Mahammad, filed a second complaint on the evening of January 14. He alleged that five men had stopped the van and attacked his brother with deadly weapons. Based on this, police registered a case of murder committed by a mob under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Jitendar, who was also in the vehicle, told police that Mahammad had been driving the van. He later told Alt News that his brother had grievous injuries on his head, arms, legs and face, and that he died within minutes of being admitted to hospital. Family members further claimed that Mahammad personally named his attackers while on his hospital bed and that the assailants were not strangers. They said he recognised them from his locality.

Balasore Superintendent of Police Pratyush Diwakar said five accused had been detained, of whom three were arrested and forwarded to court. He added that investigations were continuing to determine whether more people were involved. He declined to comment on whether the attack was communally motivated.

Meanwhile, the case has also drawn attention to organised cow vigilantism in the area. Members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside the Balasore SP office on 16 January 1016, claiming their local gau raksha chief, Paban Kumar Bhoi, and associates were detained without evidence, alleging that the Muslim youth died because of a cart overturning.

Police officials have acknowledged that two separate FIRs exist in the Balasore case but have not yet clarified how the circumstances in both will be reconciled in court.

The arrests mark the first formal action against the accused, but families, activists and legal observers continue to question why the incident was initially treated as an accident rather than a crime of violence.

Beyond the immediate case, official data cited in a Home Department internal report suggests a wider pattern. More than 220 incidents of conflict related to cow transportation and slaughter have been recorded across Odisha over the past four years. This lynching also follows another recent killing of a migrant Muslim labourer in Sambalpur district in December 2025, where the victim was reportedly asked to prove his nationality before being attacked.

[DS]

Suggested Reading: