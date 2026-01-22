CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested for Brutally Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl in Greater Noida; Child on Ventilator With “Severe Malnutrition and Multiple Injuries”

Violence is wrong to whatever extent or against whoever it is done, but the most tragic form of violence is when it is inflicted on someone who cannot even figure out what is happening or why. Violence against children is a serious crime and a crime against humanity, regardless of the reason. Violence affects children when they do not even understand what is happening to them. If something bad happens to them, they may suffer for the rest of their lives because of the trauma caused by the violence done to them.

Now, what if that crime is committed by someone who is supposed to protect them? Recently, on Sunday, January 18, 2026, the Greater Noida Police arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer and his wife for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl who was found badly beaten and lying on a hospital bed. The girl had been staying at a government accommodation inside a CRPF camp and was suffering from extreme physical abuse and starvation. She is currently admitted to a private hospital in Noida.