CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested for Brutally Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl in Greater Noida; Child on Ventilator With “Severe Malnutrition and Multiple Injuries”

Greater Noida Police arrested CRPF constable Tariq Anwar and his wife, Rimpa Khatoon, for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl
The child was found severely malnourished with fractured ribs, broken teeth, torn nails, and critically low haemoglobin levels.
A case has been registered under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to commit culpable homicide. The constable has been suspended.
Violence is wrong to whatever extent or against whoever it is done, but the most tragic form of violence is when it is inflicted on someone who cannot even figure out what is happening or why. Violence against children is a serious crime and a crime against humanity, regardless of the reason. Violence affects children when they do not even understand what is happening to them. If something bad happens to them, they may suffer for the rest of their lives because of the trauma caused by the violence done to them.
Now, what if that crime is committed by someone who is supposed to protect them? Recently, on Sunday, January 18, 2026, the Greater Noida Police arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer and his wife for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl who was found badly beaten and lying on a hospital bed. The girl had been staying at a government accommodation inside a CRPF camp and was suffering from extreme physical abuse and starvation. She is currently admitted to a private hospital in Noida.
The CRPF officer, identified as Tariq Anwar, a constable of the CRPF’s 235th Battalion, and his wife Rimpa Khatoon, had brought the girl from West Bengal. Police said the girl was a relative of Khatoon and was kept at the couple’s house without official permission. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the child was made to do household chores and care for the couple’s children.
“The couple allegedly subjected the child to physical abuse over minor issues. On the night of January 14–15, the girl was beaten so severely that she had to be hospitalised,” a Noida police officer said in a press statement. After the assault, the child was left unconscious and taken to Sarvodaya Hospital in Greater Noida, where the couple claimed she had slipped in the bathroom. Doctors, however, suspected prolonged abuse and alerted the police after preparing a medico-legal report.
Medical reports revealed disturbing details. The child, who is currently on ventilator support, was found to be severely malnourished, indicating prolonged neglect and starvation. “The medical reports of the victim indicate severe malnutrition and multiple injuries – fractured bones, torn nails, broken teeth, deep bruises and swelling across the body. Her haemoglobin level had dropped to a dangerously low 1.9,” the official added.
She was later shifted to Max Hospital in Sector 128, where she remains on ventilator support. Police said the couple had earlier attempted to discharge her from Sarvodaya Hospital, citing financial constraints, despite doctors advising ICU care.
A written complaint was filed by a CRPF Subedar Major at the Ecotech-III police station, following which a case was registered under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to commit culpable homicide). Both Tariq Anwar and Rimpa Khatoon were arrested, and the constable was suspended by the CRPF.
The officer who filed the report also wrote to the police and the district Child Welfare Committee seeking registration of an FIR. Additional charges related to child labour were also sought, but the FIR was registered only under Section 110.
The CRPF has confirmed Anwar’s suspension and said it is fully cooperating with the investigation. “Considering the gravity of the incident, the said constable was placed under suspension and an enquiry has been initiated as per procedure,” the force said in a statement, adding that it would bear all medical expenses for the child.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: