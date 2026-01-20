Governor R N Ravi Walks Out of Tamil Nadu Assembly Again for the Fourth Consecutive Year; Renews Constitutional Clash Between Raj Bhavan and the State Government

Raj Bhavan and the state government of Tamil Nadu were once again in a sharp confrontation as Governor R.N. Ravi walked out of the Assembly on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, making this his fourth consecutive walkout in four years. He once again declined to address the Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the first session of the year.

Speaker of the Assembly M. Appavu directed the Governor to read only the address prepared and approved by the State Cabinet at the start of the House proceedings at around 9.30 am. The Speaker then stated that only elected members were entitled to express opinions on the floor of the House, establishing the primacy of legislative procedure amid objections from the treasury benches.

Governor Ravi objected to the interruption of his speech, describing it as “unfortunate.” He then alleged that the National Anthem was not given due respect and claimed that he was prevented from speaking as his microphone was repeatedly switched off. He subsequently walked out of the House without formally delivering or completing his address.