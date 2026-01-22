‘Pollution Is a Bigger Threat to India’s Economy Than US Tariffs’: Havard Professor Gita Gopinath Talks About India’s Economic Growth at World Economic Forum

The discussions came at a time when talks of India attaining the position of the world’s third-largest economy by 2028 have been gaining momentum. It is widely said that India would surpass Germany and Japan due to strong domestic demand, public infrastructure investment and favourable demographics. She asserted that GDP calculations could even accelerate this timeline, saying, “It would be very hard to see how India would not get there.” However, she stressed that pollution slows the smooth translation of economic growth into meaningful improvements in living standards.

Policy gaps and enforcement challenges

Initiatives such as the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) have been launched with the aim of reducing particulate pollution in major cities by 20–30% by 2026. Although efforts are underway, India lacks strong state-level implementation and adequate monitoring capacity, which remain major obstacles to success, along with weak enforcement.

These concerns were echoed by Gopinath as she spoke about the impact of rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, which has intensified environmental stress. This has made pollution control a core economic priority, extending beyond public health concerns.

She further spoke about unlocking new growth opportunities while tackling pollution. Investments in clean energy, public transport, waste management and green technologies could create jobs, boost productivity and support more inclusive growth.

Gopinath added that the real test for policymakers will be to ensure that environmental sustainability keeps pace with economic ambition as India moves towards becoming a global economic heavyweight.