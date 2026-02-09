₹500-Crore Real Estate Scam: Gurugram EOW Arrests 32nd Avenue Founder Dhruv Dutt Sharma Over Alleged Multi-Buyer Property Deals

The young entrepreneur was produced before a city court, following which he was taken into police custody for six days. Investigators found the fraud to involve hundreds of investors and multiple property transactions, with an estimated amount of ₹500 crore.

Allegations of Multiple Sales and Cheating

Sharma and his associates are reportedly accused of selling a single commercial unit to multiple buyers and entering into agreements while executing documents in the names of other buyers. He has been booked under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code after an FIR was registered.

The first complaint came from a representative of Tram Venture Private Limited against Apra Motels, which is now known as 32 Milestone Vistas Private Limited, in January. It alleged the firm offered to sell a 3,000 sq ft unit (No. 24) on the first floor of the 32nd Milestone complex for ₹2.5 crore in 2021. The payment was made on 21 September 2021, but ownership was never handed over to them.

An investigation revealed that the same property documentation was prepared in the names of 25 other individuals between 2022 and 2023. Also, the floor was leased out to another firm called Growth Hospitality Private Limited for 30 years.