‘10-Minute Murder’: Delhi Police Books Blinkit Under Arms Act for Supplying Knives Used in Double Homicide

Delhi Police registered an FIR against quick-commerce platform Blinkit for allegedly selling knives that violate government-prescribed blade size limits under the Arms Act. This follows an incident from West Delhi’s Khyala locality, where a man allegedly carried out two murders using such knives. The accused reportedly disclosed that the weapons were purchased through online platforms.
A constable at Khyala police station registered a complaint over the development on 13 February 2026. The officer stated that after the two homicide incidents, investigators began scrutinising various e-commerce and instant-delivery platforms offering knives for sale. As part of the probe, the constable placed an order for a knife through Blinkit on 13 February 2026.
Police officials said the knife delivered during the test purchase was found to be “gararidar”, meaning manually opened and closed, and exceeded the maximum permitted blade dimensions under government notification. The prescribed legal limit allows a blade length of up to 7.62 cm and width of up to 1.72 cm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said the knife measured 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width.
“The knife that was delivered exceeded the maximum permitted blade length and width. Hence, it was an illegal act in violation of the government notification,” the DCP stated.
The complainant said the seized item had a steel blade and a black metal handle fitted with a steel strip mechanism. Pressing the strip enabled the blade to open and close, and there was also a button mechanism between the blade and handle that assisted its operation. In some reports, the knife was described as a “Stanley knife”.
The tax invoice for the purchase reportedly identified the seller as the online platform, with an address in Tihar village in West Delhi.
Based on these findings, an FIR was registered at Khyala police station under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The provisions relate to possession, sale and related violations concerning prohibited arms.
Following the registration of the case, police conducted raids across multiple dark stores and outlets linked to the platform in Delhi on 15 February 2026. During these operations, 16 knives were recovered from various locations. The crackdown was expanded the following day to a warehouse operated by the platform in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, Haryana, where an additional 32 knives were seized.
In total, 50 knives have been confiscated in connection with the case so far.
Police officials said the investigation is now focusing on examining the supply chain, procurement sources and identifying individuals responsible for the sourcing, storage and distribution of the allegedly prohibited weapons. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing probe.
No official response had been issued by Blinkit at the time of reporting. Police said further investigation is underway and notices may be issued to concerned entities as part of the inquiry.
