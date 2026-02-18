‘10-Minute Murder’: Delhi Police Books Blinkit Under Arms Act for Supplying Knives Used in Double Homicide

Delhi Police registered an FIR against quick-commerce platform Blinkit for allegedly selling knives that violate government-prescribed blade size limits under the Arms Act. This follows an incident from West Delhi’s Khyala locality, where a man allegedly carried out two murders using such knives. The accused reportedly disclosed that the weapons were purchased through online platforms.

A constable at Khyala police station registered a complaint over the development on 13 February 2026. The officer stated that after the two homicide incidents, investigators began scrutinising various e-commerce and instant-delivery platforms offering knives for sale. As part of the probe, the constable placed an order for a knife through Blinkit on 13 February 2026.

Police officials said the knife delivered during the test purchase was found to be “gararidar”, meaning manually opened and closed, and exceeded the maximum permitted blade dimensions under government notification. The prescribed legal limit allows a blade length of up to 7.62 cm and width of up to 1.72 cm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said the knife measured 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width.

“The knife that was delivered exceeded the maximum permitted blade length and width. Hence, it was an illegal act in violation of the government notification,” the DCP stated.