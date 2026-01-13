Food, Quick-Commerce Platforms Drop ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claims After Labour Ministry Intervention

Major food delivery and quick-commerce platforms have begun dropping rigid “10-minute delivery” claims from their branding and promotional material after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya intervened, emphasising that the safety of delivery partners must come before speed.

Mandaviya held meetings on January 12, 2026, in New Delhi with senior executives of leading food delivery and quick-commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato. The discussions followed growing concerns that aggressive delivery timelines were placing unsafe pressure on gig workers navigating congested urban roads.

During the meetings, the minister advised companies to remove strict delivery-time commitments from their platforms, advertisements, app branding and other promotional material, stressing that rider safety should take precedence over ultra-fast delivery promises.

