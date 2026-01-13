Food, Quick-Commerce Platforms Drop ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claims After Labour Ministry Intervention

After Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s intervention, quick commerce platforms dropped “10-minute delivery” claims.
The move comes amid growing concerns that aggressive delivery timelines endanger gig workers on congested roads
AP MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the decision, calling it necessary for worker safety
Major food delivery and quick-commerce platforms have begun dropping rigid “10-minute delivery” claims from their branding and promotional material after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya intervened, emphasising that the safety of delivery partners must come before speed.
Mandaviya held meetings on January 12, 2026, in New Delhi with senior executives of leading food delivery and quick-commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato. The discussions followed growing concerns that aggressive delivery timelines were placing unsafe pressure on gig workers navigating congested urban roads.
During the meetings, the minister advised companies to remove strict delivery-time commitments from their platforms, advertisements, app branding and other promotional material, stressing that rider safety should take precedence over ultra-fast delivery promises.
Following the discussions, the platforms assured the government that they would eliminate fixed, time-based delivery assurances from their public-facing messaging. Eternal-owned quick-commerce platform Blinkit has already removed its long-standing “10-minute delivery” claim across its platforms.
The move comes amid heightened mobilisation by gig worker unions, which have raised concerns over rider safety, health risks, excessive workloads and the lack of social security. Delivery partners held nationwide symbolic strikes on 25 December and on New Year’s Eve, with thousands logging off apps or scaling back work in protest, leading to delays and cancellations on one of the busiest days of the year.
The issue has also drawn political attention. Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been vocal about the challenges faced by delivery partners. On January 12, 2026, Chadha shared a video of himself spending a day as a delivery worker on the streets of Delhi, riding pillion on a two-wheeler and delivering parcels to experience gig workers’ conditions firsthand. He said the pressure created by time-bound delivery promises is real and dangerous.
Chadha welcomed the Centre’s intervention, calling the removal of the “10-minute delivery” branding a necessary step to safeguard delivery partners and improve working conditions. He has also backed gig workers’ demands for fair wages, social security and safer workplaces, and earlier hailed the draft social security rules for gig workers as an initial move towards recognition and dignity for their work.
Platform founders have defended fast delivery models, arguing that quicker deliveries are enabled by store proximity and system design rather than by pushing riders to speed. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has said delivery partners are not shown customer-facing time commitments on their apps and that there is no countdown timer compelling unsafe behaviour.
The government’s intervention comes as India prepares to implement labour codes, including the Code on Social Security, 2020, which formally recognises gig and platform workers. Draft rules released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment aim to extend benefits such as health cover, occupational safety and social security to gig workers. While delivery-time assurances have been removed following discussions with companies, further engagement on the safety and security of gig workers is expected to continue.
