“Mera Jeevan Narak Ho Gaya”: Noida Woman Twisha Sharma Found Dead in Bhopal; Family Alleges Harassment by Husband and In-Laws

Twisha Sharma, a 31-year-old MBA graduate and former Miss Pune from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026
WhatsApp chats and Instagram messages that surfaced after her death showed Twisha repeatedly pleading with her mother to take her back home
Her family has accused her husband and in-laws, including retired judge Giribala Singh, of mental harassment and domestic violence.
In an incident that took place in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a 31-year-old woman named Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital residence on May 12, 2026. Twisha, an MBA graduate and former Miss Pune from Noida, had allegedly been facing mental harassment from her husband and in-laws, according to her family.
Twisha met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024. The two later got married in December 2025, after which she moved to Bhopal to live with her husband and his family in the Katara Hills area. Before marriage, she had worked in Delhi for several years and had also appeared in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu.
Following her death, Twisha’s family accused her husband and in-laws of mental harassment and domestic violence. The family also demanded a fresh post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi and alleged that the accused family was trying to influence the investigation using the position of Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge. The family also staged protests outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding a court-monitored investigation.
WhatsApp chats accessed by NDTV reportedly showed Twisha pleading with her mother to take her away from Bhopal. The messages revealed that she had repeatedly complained about her husband’s behaviour and the emotional distress, mental harassment, and trapped feeling she was experiencing in the marriage.
In messages sent on April 30, 2026, Twisha questioned why she had been sent to Bhopal and complained that her husband was not even speaking to her. “Kyu bheja mujhe yaha. Ye yaha baat hi nahi kar raha hai,” she wrote. In another message, she said that the “same drama” had started again after she returned to Bhopal and added that her life had become “hell.”
On May 7, 2026, five days before her death, Twisha again pleaded with her mother to take her back home. “Maa aap mujhe yaha se lene aajao kal please,” she wrote. She claimed that her husband had only been “tolerating” her for a year and no longer needed her. In another message, she alleged that her in-laws suspected her character and that Samarth questioned the paternity of her unborn child, asking, “Ye bacha kiska hai? (Whose child is this?)”
In another conversation with her friend Minakshi on Instagram shortly before her death, Twisha wrote, “I am trapped, bro. Bas tu mat phasna (Just don’t get trapped yourself). Can’t talk much. I’ll call when the time is right.” Her friend replied expressing concern and support, but the call never came.
On the night of May 12, 2026, Twisha was reportedly speaking with her mother on a phone call when it suddenly got disconnected. According to NDTV, her brother, Major Harshit Sharma of the Indian Army, said the call ended abruptly after Samarth entered the room. The family then repeatedly tried contacting Twisha, her husband, and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, but received no response. Later, Giribala answered the call, and the family requested her to immediately check on Twisha. A short while later, the family was informed that Twisha was “not breathing.”
Twisha was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her family alleged that despite the hospital being only around 10 minutes away, she was taken there much later, around 11:30 pm. A post-mortem report later stated that the cause of death was “antemortem hanging by ligature,” meaning she was alive at the time of hanging. The report also mentioned “multiple antemortem injuries” on different parts of her body, indicating injuries sustained before death.
Police have registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide against Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the matter, while Samarth Singh is reportedly absconding. Twisha’s family says the WhatsApp chats and her final conversations clearly show that she had been seeking help and wanted to leave Bhopal before her death.
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