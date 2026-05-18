“Mera Jeevan Narak Ho Gaya”: Noida Woman Twisha Sharma Found Dead in Bhopal; Family Alleges Harassment by Husband and In-Laws

In an incident that took place in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a 31-year-old woman named Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital residence on May 12, 2026. Twisha, an MBA graduate and former Miss Pune from Noida, had allegedly been facing mental harassment from her husband and in-laws, according to her family.

Twisha met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024. The two later got married in December 2025, after which she moved to Bhopal to live with her husband and his family in the Katara Hills area. Before marriage, she had worked in Delhi for several years and had also appeared in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu.

Following her death, Twisha’s family accused her husband and in-laws of mental harassment and domestic violence. The family also demanded a fresh post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi and alleged that the accused family was trying to influence the investigation using the position of Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge. The family also staged protests outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding a court-monitored investigation.