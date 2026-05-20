Twisha Sharma Death Case: Family Seeks Second Post-Mortem at AIIMS Delhi, Husband Absconding

Meanwhile, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, said the police had no objection to a second post-mortem. “The family members of the deceased came to me and submitted an application. I told them police have no objection to another postmortem,” Mr. Kumar told PTI. He said only the court can allow a second post-mortem. He added that the police have no problem if another post-mortem is conducted and said their investigation and evidence examination had already been completed, though such processes take time.

A Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Bhopal has sought the police case diary while hearing the family’s plea seeking a fresh autopsy at AIIMS Delhi. The family alleged lapses in the investigation, pointing out that the FIR was filed three days after Twisha’s death. They also claimed that the ligature allegedly used in the hanging was not provided during the first autopsy process.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for Twisha’s family, said they sought a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi because they feared influence in Bhopal. He alleged that Giribala Singh’s sister, a surgeon based in Bhopal, was seen near AIIMS Bhopal during the first autopsy.

Twisha’s family further alleged that injury marks on her body were not properly reflected in the initial post-mortem report. In response, Giribala Singh addressed the media on May 18, 2026, and denied any wrongdoing. However, the family released a statement questioning the resistance to an independent medical examination. “If the accused persons truly believe in complete transparency and innocence, then why is there hesitation or silence regarding an independent second medical examination by a premier institution like AIIMS Delhi,” the statement said.