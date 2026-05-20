Twisha Sharma Death Case: Family Seeks Second Post-Mortem at AIIMS Delhi, Husband Absconding

Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune and MBA graduate from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and mental abuse.
The family has demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi, alleging lapses in the investigation and possible influence due to the accused family’s connections.
AIIMS Bhopal’s post-mortem report stated that Twisha died due to “antemortem hanging by ligature” and noted multiple blunt-force injuries on her body.
On the night of May 12, 2026, Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. Following her death, her family alleged dowry harassment, mental abuse, and demanded an independent investigation. Twisha, a resident of Noida, had completed her MBA and was also a former Miss Pune. She had earlier worked in Delhi and appeared in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu. She married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after meeting him through a dating app in 2024.
After her death, her family accused her husband and in-laws of mentally harassing her and demanded that a fresh post-mortem examination be conducted at AIIMS Delhi. They also alleged that the accused family was trying to influence the investigation through Samarth’s mother, retired judge Giribala Singh. The family staged protests outside the residence of Mohan Yadav, demanding a court-monitored probe.
Meanwhile, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, said the police had no objection to a second post-mortem. “The family members of the deceased came to me and submitted an application. I told them police have no objection to another postmortem,” Mr. Kumar told PTI. He said only the court can allow a second post-mortem. He added that the police have no problem if another post-mortem is conducted and said their investigation and evidence examination had already been completed, though such processes take time.
A Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Bhopal has sought the police case diary while hearing the family’s plea seeking a fresh autopsy at AIIMS Delhi. The family alleged lapses in the investigation, pointing out that the FIR was filed three days after Twisha’s death. They also claimed that the ligature allegedly used in the hanging was not provided during the first autopsy process.
Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for Twisha’s family, said they sought a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi because they feared influence in Bhopal. He alleged that Giribala Singh’s sister, a surgeon based in Bhopal, was seen near AIIMS Bhopal during the first autopsy.
Twisha’s family further alleged that injury marks on her body were not properly reflected in the initial post-mortem report. In response, Giribala Singh addressed the media on May 18, 2026, and denied any wrongdoing. However, the family released a statement questioning the resistance to an independent medical examination. “If the accused persons truly believe in complete transparency and innocence, then why is there hesitation or silence regarding an independent second medical examination by a premier institution like AIIMS Delhi,” the statement said.
The family said they only wanted the truth to emerge through a proper scientific investigation without any confusion or suspicion. According to the statement, since Twisha is no longer alive to explain what happened, unanswered questions only increase the family’s pain and weaken public trust in the investigation process. The statement also said that an independent review would strengthen confidence in the justice system and remove doubts surrounding the probe.
A post-mortem examination conducted at AIIMS Bhopal later concluded that Twisha died due to “antemortem hanging by ligature.” Doctors also documented multiple simple blunt-force injuries on her body, including bruises on her arm, forearm, wrist, ring finger, scalp region, and abrasions on the neck.
Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault, and destruction of evidence. Samarth Singh, who is absconding, remains the prime accused in the case. Authorities have announced a reward of ₹10,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Suggested Reading: