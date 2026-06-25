Mumbai Local Train Murder: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death After Argument Over Closing the Coach Door; Accused Arrested in Panvel

IN A SHOCKING CASE FROM MUMBAI, a 22-year-old man named Mayank Lohar was allegedly stabbed to death by another commuter on a Mumbai local train on June 23, 2026. A video of the suspect, now identified as Roshan Suvarna, standing at the scene with a weapon in his hand has gone viral on social media. Hours after the attack, the accused was apprehended by the police in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai on June 25, 2026.

According to reports, the victim was travelling between Andheri and Borivali stations when the incident occurred. An argument reportedly broke over whether to close the coach door due to heavy rain. The situation escalated when the argument turned violent, and Suvarna allegedly stabbed Lohar in the abdomen. Several passengers appeared tense and panicked in the video that has been circulating on social media.

The suspect fled the scene after the train stopped at Borivali station. Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the scene immediately, and Lohar was taken to the station's emergency room. He was later shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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At the time of the attack, the victim was travelling in the first-class compartment of a Churchgate–Nallasopara fast local train on the night of Tuesday, June 23, 2026. In the now-viral video, several passengers were seen keeping their distance from Roshan, who was dressed in black with most of the buttons of his shirt undone. Bloodstains were visible near the victim's body, which had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Passengers could be heard saying, "Yeh maar diya usko, maar diya (He killed him—he actually killed him).”

Mumbai Local Train Murder: Victim's Family Demands Death Penalty

Mayank Lohar's mother told the media, "Punish him (the accused). He (the victim) would never pick a fight with anyone." His family is devastated after losing their son and brother. His elder sister shared her grief with NDTV and described Lohar as a 22-year-old man who had his entire life ahead of him. She asked, "Where were the police? Where were the fellow passengers?" She also said, "Today my brother died; tomorrow somebody else's brother will die."

She further raised concerns about the accused carrying a weapon in the first-class compartment. "If he doesn't get the death penalty, then tomorrow someone else will die," the victim's elder sister said.



Who is Roshan Suvarna?

The 30-year-old accused, Roshan Suvarna, was arrested within 24 hours of the attack following a massive manhunt to locate him. He was eventually apprehended after the police examined footage from more than 400 CCTV cameras across various railway stations in the city.

Suvarna resided in Mira Road and worked at a cargo handling company. According to a report by The Indian Express, he worked alongside his father and elder brother and was returning home from his shift on the night of the crime. Reports further stated that he confessed to consuming an entire bottle of rum before the incident.

He was arrested with the help of location tracking and CCTV footage. According to reports, he was allegedly attempting to flee to his native place in Mangaluru from Panvel but was arrested before he could board a bus. He has been booked on charges of murder.

[VS]

(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

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