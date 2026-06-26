Ketan Agarwal Murder: As Co-Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary Point Fingers at Each Other, Goyal’s Parents Say, “Hang Her If Found Guilty”

In a recent development, both the accused have reportedly given conflicting accounts, with each claiming that the other was behind the crime. Chetan Chaudhary’s father, Babulal Chaudhary, has defended his son, saying that he is being framed by the co-accused. On June 24, 2026, he told reporters, “We have never seen the girl in question and know absolutely nothing about her. In fact, I only found out about her name, Siya, yesterday.”

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Siya Goyal’s Family Says, “Should Be Hanged If Found Guilty”

Goyal and Agarwal were planning to tie the knot in November 2026. Siya Goyal’s mother told India Today TV that they had asked their daughter whether she liked Ketan and how she had assured them that she had no objections to the marriage. She said, “Before we fixed Siya’s marriage, we asked her repeatedly, at least ten times. We told her, ‘Siya, we are planning your marriage. Do you like Ketan? Do you want to go ahead with the marriage?’ Every time she told us, ‘Yes, I like Ketan.’”