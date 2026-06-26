Ketan Agarwal Murder: As Co-Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary Point Fingers at Each Other, Goyal’s Parents Say, “Hang Her If Found Guilty”

Key Points:
Ketan Agarwal murder case accused Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary are currently in judicial custody.
According to reports, Chaudhary's father has stated that his son is being framed by Goyal while Goyal parents say, "hang her if found guilty."
Agarwal was pushed off Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra on June 18, 2026, when he had gone to celebrate his fiancée's birthday.
THE MURDER OF PUNE- BASED BUSINESSMAN KETAN AGARWAL shocked the nation after his fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), allegedly pushed him off Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra, on June 18, 2026. The case, which was initially ruled an accident, later turned out to be a murder, exposing more tragic details about the alleged, carefully orchestrated crime.
Both Goyal and Chaudhary are currently in police custody and will remain there until June 29, 2026. According to a Times of India (TOI) report, investigators found that the two accused gave statements that contradicted each other. Police also claimed that Goyal and Chaudhary had been in contact for several months and had even met at a café in Pune, Maharashtra, on June 18, 2026—the day Agarwal died.
In a recent development, both the accused have reportedly given conflicting accounts, with each claiming that the other was behind the crime. Chetan Chaudhary’s father, Babulal Chaudhary, has defended his son, saying that he is being framed by the co-accused. On June 24, 2026, he told reporters, “We have never seen the girl in question and know absolutely nothing about her. In fact, I only found out about her name, Siya, yesterday.”
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Goyal and Agarwal were planning to tie the knot in November 2026. Siya Goyal’s mother told India Today TV that they had asked their daughter whether she liked Ketan and how she had assured them that she had no objections to the marriage. She said, “Before we fixed Siya’s marriage, we asked her repeatedly, at least ten times. We told her, ‘Siya, we are planning your marriage. Do you like Ketan? Do you want to go ahead with the marriage?’ Every time she told us, ‘Yes, I like Ketan.’”
TOI reported that Goyal’s father is currently hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on June 23, 2026. He reportedly told the media that, if his daughter is found guilty, she should be hanged for killing her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal (26). Goyal’s mother also said, “If she is guilty, then she should receive the strictest punishment. Hang her if she is guilty; a mother is saying this.”
The victim was the son of real estate businessman, Vishal Agarwal, and worked as a director in the family's business. The couple got engaged in February 2026 and had planned a lavish wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Reports suggest that the families had even booked a palace worth Rs 17 crore for the wedding.
The accused (Goyal and Chaudhary) in the Ketan Agarwal murder case reportedly kept in contact with each other through phone calls. The investigation revealed that phone records showed the duo spent around 238 hours on calls over the last six months and called each other more than 2,000 times. The investigation is currently ongoing, while the duo remain in judicial custody.
[VS]
(Edited by Khushboo Singh)
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