Mohali Murder: Man Stabs His ex Girlfriend 20 Times in Office, Later Tries to Kill Himself

ON JUNE 4, 2026, a 29-year-old woman named Dimple was allegedly stabbed to death by her former lover while she was working at a private company in Mohali, Punjab. According to reports, the accused has been identified as Harvinder Mann, also known as Harry, who entered the office premises in the evening and brutally stabbed her around 20 times.

The CCTV footage from the room at the time of the attack has gone viral on social media. After stabbing Dimple, the accused allegedly tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat but survived. Both were immediately taken to the hospital. The victim succumbed to her injuries, whereas the accused is currently in critical condition.

Reports suggest that the victim was from Patiala and had allegedly been in a relationship with Harry. The investigation is ongoing.

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Why did Harvinder Singh stab his ex?

The duo used to work at the same firm, where they were colleagues for three years. During this period, Dimple and Harvinder formed a close bond, but the relationship did not last long. NDTV reported that the former couple had parted ways some time ago. However, Harvinder allegedly attempted to reconcile with Dimple but was unsuccessful, which reportedly left him mentally distressed.

The CCTV footage showed the accused entering the office and stabbing the victim in the neck from behind. The victim attempted to escape, but the accused dragged her by the hair and repeatedly stabbed her. Several onlookers reached the scene and tried to stop the offender but were unable to do so. Other employees were left terrified by the attack. The police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident.

The police are currently investigating the motive behind the crime, and a case has been registered. Officials added that Harry and Dimple's relationship will also be investigated, along with the physical evidence and the viral CCTV footage.

Dimple’s death was confirmed by Aman Baidwan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Phase 11 Police Station in Mohali, Punjab. Baidwan stated that Dimple’s family has been informed about the murder, and further legal proceedings will be initiated once they arrive.



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