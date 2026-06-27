Did Siya Goyal Kill Ketan Agarwal Because He Wore a Wig Patch?

Key Points:
Ketan Agarwal died after he was pushed from the Lohagad fort in Maharashtra on June 18, 2026.
Investigation has revealed shocking details since then such as the alleged involvement of the victim's fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary.
New detail in the case claim that Siya Goyal allegedly disliked Ketan Agarwal because he wore a wig patch.
THE ALLEGED MURDER OF 26-YEAR-OLD KETAN AGARWAL has taken a new turn as further details have emerged during the investigation. Agarwal, a Pune-based businessman died after he was pushed from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra on June 18, 2026. What was initially believed to be an accidental fall has now been revealed to be an alleged, premeditated murder orchestrated by the victim's fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22).
Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested for their alleged involvement in Ketan Agarwal’s murder, and are in judicial custody until June 29, 2026. According to reports, several details have emerged in the case, including the co-accused giving conflicting statements to investigators. The Times of India reported that Siya Goyal, who got engaged to the victim in February 2026, told officials during her interrogation that pushing her fiancé off the fort seemed like an "easier" option than telling the truth to her parents.
See Also: As Co-Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary Point Fingers at Each Other, Goyal’s Parents Say, “Hang Her If Found Guilty”
Siya Goyal's mother, Pooja Goyal, told India Today that she had repeatedly asked her daughter whether she was comfortable marrying Ketan. Her mother said, "Every time, she told us, 'Yes, I like Ketan.'" In her statement to investigators, Siya Goyal allegedly said that she was afraid of hurting her family if she told them that she did not want to marry Ketan Agarwal. She believed that killing him instead of facing them would be much easier.
CCTV footage from a café in Pune further showed that Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, met a day before the death of Ketan Agarwal. Investigators have claimed that the duo allegedly made the plan to kill Ketan Agarwal on the same day.
Another narrative claims that Siya Goyal disliked Agarwal because he wore a wig patch. On June 26, 2026, the police confirmed that the victim wore a wig patch but emphasised that it could not be confirmed whether this was the main reason behind the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal.
Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, said, "Ketan had a small patch of hair loss due to medical reasons, but this was clearly communicated well before the marriage was finalised." He further added that Siya Goyal could have refused the marriage if it had bothered her. "It would have been very easy for Siya to simply call off the wedding if that was an issue for her," Vishal Agarwal continued.
The police investigation has uncovered another shocking detail in the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal, linking Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. The investigation revealed that Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged around 2,004 phone calls and spent approximately 238 hours talking to each other over the past six months.
Siya Goyal's parents shared how the marriage between Siya and Ketan was arranged in an interview with India Today. Currently, Siya's father, Parveen Goyal, is undergoing treatment in Pune after suffering a heart attack on June 23, 2026. He recalled that the Agarwals had enquired about their daughter during a family wedding and proposed a marriage . They initially declined the proposal as Siya was only 19 years old at the time.
The same proposal came again a few days later, and Ketan's uncle, Aman Agarwal, told Siya's father that "Ketan came from a good family" and asked them to consider the proposal. The family considered the proposal after some time and claimed that they had asked for Siya's consent multiple times, but she raised no objection.
In a recent development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Vishal Agarwal on June 26, 2026, and assured him that those responsible for his son's death would face strict punishment. Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam will reportedly represent the victim's family and serve as the special public prosecutor in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.
(Edited by Khushboo Singh)
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