Did Siya Goyal Kill Ketan Agarwal Because He Wore a Wig Patch?

THE ALLEGED MURDER OF 26-YEAR-OLD KETAN AGARWAL has taken a new turn as further details have emerged during the investigation. Agarwal, a Pune-based businessman died after he was pushed from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra on June 18, 2026. What was initially believed to be an accidental fall has now been revealed to be an alleged, premeditated murder orchestrated by the victim's fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22).

Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested for their alleged involvement in Ketan Agarwal’s murder, and are in judicial custody until June 29, 2026. According to reports, several details have emerged in the case, including the co-accused giving conflicting statements to investigators. The Times of India reported that Siya Goyal, who got engaged to the victim in February 2026, told officials during her interrogation that pushing her fiancé off the fort seemed like an "easier" option than telling the truth to her parents.

See Also: As Co-Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary Point Fingers at Each Other, Goyal’s Parents Say, “Hang Her If Found Guilty”

Siya Goyal's mother, Pooja Goyal, told India Today that she had repeatedly asked her daughter whether she was comfortable marrying Ketan. Her mother said, "Every time, she told us, 'Yes, I like Ketan.'" In her statement to investigators, Siya Goyal allegedly said that she was afraid of hurting her family if she told them that she did not want to marry Ketan Agarwal. She believed that killing him instead of facing them would be much easier.

Why Did Siya Goyal Kill Ketan Agarwal?