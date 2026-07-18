How Girls From West Bengal Are Trafficked to Bihar's Orchestra Groups

On June 14, 2022, he petitioned the Sonarpur Police, the SP of Baruipur Police District, the DGP of West Bengal, and the DIG of CID, requesting the recovery of his daughter, dead or alive. With no response, he filed a Habeas Corpus petition (WPA 41 of 2022) under Article 226 in the Calcutta High Court. A Division Bench led by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty dismissed the appeal after the Baruipur Police District submitted an affidavit confirming that Bihar Police had verified the girl's death and handed over the official documents. Despite the dismissal and the missing physical evidence, the father continues to search for leads through private contacts and is preparing to file a fresh appeal.

Rekha's case remains unresolved — her father disputes the identity and cause of death that Bihar Police have recorded, and no body has ever been shown to him. But whatever the truth of her individual fate, her journey out of a Kolkata suburb and into Bihar's orchestra circuit follows a route that has become disturbingly familiar to anti-trafficking workers across the state. Her disappearance sits inside a much larger, better-documented pattern — one where hundreds of girls from the same handful of Bengal districts vanish into the same trade every wedding season.

What are these Orchestra Groups?

"Bihar Orchestra" refers to commercial musical and dance troupes performing at weddings and festivals across rural and semi-urban Bihar. Over the last two decades, these groups have shifted from traditional folk music to commercialised stage shows where young women and teenage girls dance to suggestive Bollywood and Bhojpuri songs for large, often intoxicated male audiences — an entertainment facade over a trafficking network bridging rural poverty with lucrative demand.

The influx of young women and minors from West Bengal districts — Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Murshidabad, Purba Medinipur, and Hooghly — is driven by systemic poverty, domestic violence, and a lack of local livelihoods. Traffickers lure vulnerable girls with false promises of hospitality jobs, event management roles, or film industry breakthroughs. Once they arrive, the reality changes completely.

"The girls initially are being offered Rs 1,000-Rs2,000/day depending upon their dance skills," says Arijit Adhikary, West Bengal State Co-ordinator for the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA). "After one or two visits to Bihar/UP, the level of their exploitation increases when they are asked to dress up with maximum exposure. By this time, the organisers start applying tactics of force and deception to make them allow viewers to make body contact, kissing, and even sexual encounters to earn maximum money. Many organisers also push these girls into the sex trade during wedding seasons."

Virender Singh, Director of Mission Mukti Foundation, has rescued hundreds of these girls, the majority from Bengal. "While the cash flow generated during Bihar's intense wedding seasons is massive, very little of it reaches the performers," he says. "The girls are caught in a classic debt-trafficking trap where advance payments made to families or middlemen are weaponised by orchestra operators to enforce confinement, ensure compliance, and justify zero payout under the guise of 'cost recovery' for food and lodging."

In some instances, minor girls are lured into romantic relationships by agents and married off in Bihar; police records show these married girls are then pressured to recruit other vulnerable girls from their native villages. "In this way the girls are not only exposed to multiple sexual abuse and exploitation but are also sometimes becoming a part of this illegal trade with little knowledge of the legal consequences," Adhikary explains.

Anti-trafficking drives by the Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) of RPF and GRP have rescued as many as 25 girls recently from trains, stations and platforms, according to AVA. Last month alone, 70 minor girls were rescued along with Bihar police from various orchestra groups.

An officer with the nodal AHTU of Bengal said, "We are dealing with a deeply entrenched, organised inter-state syndicate. Girls are systematically moved across state borders. Once they reach the border districts or transit hubs in Bihar — Raxaul, Gopalganj, or Siwan — their phones are confiscated, and their movements are completely restricted. They are kept in confinement and brought out only under armed or heavy surveillance to perform on stage. What looks like a performance from the outside is, in reality, a case of forced labour and confinement under criminal duress.