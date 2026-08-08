After Newslaundry, More Notable Voices Forced to Eat Words: How Bollywood Lobby and Journalist Vinod Mehta Defended Rape Convict Tarun Tejpal

Mehta also wrote that he had “got a whiff of his style” while Tejpal was working under him. But since no formal complaint had been made, he said, “we did not have a crisis in the office.” The problem with the description was striking as Mehta, in so many words, admitted that Tejpal was using a position of authority to obtain sexual acts without consent. Therefore, calling it a “favour” appears to soften what could amount to sexual assault or rape.

Mehta also referred to Tejpal’s alleged “manic libido” and attributed to writer William Dalrymple the description of Tejpal having an “exceedingly charming sexual aura which women find difficult to resist.” Dalrymple later denied making the remark.

The larger question around Mehta’s own account was even more disturbing. Fellow journalists pointed out that if he had apparently heard concerns about Tejpal’s behaviour towards interns and juniors, why was no action taken? The controversy at the time was not merely about whether Tejpal was guilty or innocent. It was also about how workplace power-dynamics were being discussed and disregarded.

See Also: When Newslaundry Penned a "Loving Letter" to Tarun Tejpal’s Rape Victim, Blaming Her For The Assault and Calling Her a Flagpole of “Bubblegum Feminism”

After the Bombay High Court’s order, senior journalist Barkha Dutt pointed to Vinod Mehta and other Tejpal apologists, calling them out for failing women. In an X post, she wrote, “Non consensual carnal favour is- abuse, assault and rape. Tejpals’s entitled impunity and all those who threw their protection around him , either in the name of friendship or politics , were disgraceful, disingenuous and failed women.”

Anurag Kashyap Defended Tarun Tejpal After Seeing Incomplete CCTV Footage

Another major controversy erupted around CCTV footage from the hotel where the alleged assault took place. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap publicly defended Tejpal in April 2014, writing on Facebook, “I have seen the CCTV footage too and none of what the girl says about Tarun Tejpal is true.”

However, many pointed out a major limitation of the footage — the cameras were outside the elevator. There was no CCTV footage of what allegedly happened inside the lift itself. The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court had earlier observed, while considering Tejpal’s bail plea, that the CCTV footage did not prima facie help establish his innocence because it did not cover the incident inside the lift.