Bihar Shocker: Rape Survivor Forced to Lick Own Spit, Humiliated by Panchayat in Begusarai

A SHOCKING CASE of public humiliation and sexual abuse has emerged in Bihar. In the state’s Begusarai region, a rape survivor was forced to kneel down and lick her own spit while the crowd around her watched. An FIR has been registered in relation to this case after a video of the purported video gained traction on social media. On Sunday, August 2, 2026, one accused was arrested in this case, and police raids are underway to apprehend the main accused, the man who allegedly raped the women.

As per the rape survivor’s complaint, she was raped by a neighbor on June 2 and 4, 2026, whilst her husband, who is a laborer by profession, was away for work. On Saturday, August 1, 2026, after her husband returned two months later, the woman filed a complaint at the police station. The survivor also alleged that the village panchayat humiliated her and forced her to lick her own spit after declaring that she herself was responsible for the rape.

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What did the rape’s survivor complaint say?

The rape survivor, a 30-year-old woman and mother of three children, alleged that both the rape and the humiliation happened while her husband was away for work. She remarked that she was able to approach the police only after her husband returned.

In her police complaint, the woman said that her neighbor forcefully entered her house for the first time on June 2, 2026, and then again two days later on June 4, 2026, and raped her both times. Police officials said that as the accused tried to flee from her house on June 4, he was caught by villagers. A panchayat gathering was held afterwards, wherein the assembly blamed the woman for her rape and forced her to lick her own spit.

Viral Video Shows Rape Survivor's Public Humiliation

The viral video clip of the alleged rape survivor being publicly humiliated has been making rounds on social media. In the clip, the woman is seen holding her ears and repeatedly shaking her head down in a supposed display of apology. Afterwards, she is seen kneeling down and licking her own spit from the ground.

See also: Bihar’s Nirbhaya Case: Married Woman Gang-Raped by Five Men, Doctors Recover Bullet, Stone, and Wood From Private Parts

Addressing this case, Begusarai DSP (Headquarters) Nikhil Kumar stated: “An FIR has been registered based on the woman's complaint, and police are trying to verify the authenticity of the video circulating on social media.” The video clip which shows the woman’s alleged public humiliation could not be independently verified by news agency PTI.

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, Deputy Superintendent of Police Subodh Kumar and the SHO of the police station concerned visited the spot and launched an investigation.

The case now covers the woman's allegations of rape and public humiliation, with one arrest made as of yet. Efforts are underway to locate the main accused, and police are also examining the video that has surfaced online.