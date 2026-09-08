Manipuri Music Teacher Beaten to Death For Protesting Over Loud Noise in Southeast Delhi; Eight Arrested

A 54-YEAR-OLD MANIPURI MUSIC TEACHER died after allegedly being attacked by a group of men and beaten to death in Kilokari village near Ashram in southeast Delhi. The incident took place on late Sunday night on September 6, 2026, after an argument broke out over alleged noise and nuisance created outside the teacher’s home by delivery workers and staff from a nearby dhaba (eatery).

The victim, identified as Chongtham Vikram Singh, had reportedly objected to loud shouting and other disturbances created by delivery workers and dhaba staff operating across from his residence, according to police. Singh came downstairs to raise the matter but was allegedly confronted by a group of men who punched and kicked him. He managed to run back towards his home, but the attackers allegedly followed him inside his residence building and continued the attack.

Singh was taken to the Holy Family Hospital by his son, Yaiphaba, for medical treatment. He died from his injuries the next day, on Monday, September 7, 2026.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed eight men leaving the apartment building after the alleged assault. Police have arrested eight accused in relation to this case — Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36), Mannu (26), along with a minor. Police officials said that all the accused worked at different dhabas and food stalls.

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Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the assault and Singh’s death. Further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Who Was Chongtham Vikram Singh, Renowned Manipuri Music Teacher and Guitarist?

Vikram was a recognized figure in Manipur’s Western music scene. He had played guitar for bands such as Ultra Vires, Phoenix, and Eastern Dark. Singh was also the eldest son of revered Manipuri vocalist, Chongtham Ongbi Kamala Devi, and the cousin of Lakshmipriya Devi — director of India's first BAFTA Award-winning film ‘Boong.’ Vikram originally hailed from the Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai residential locality in Manipur’s Imphal West district, and ran a music school in south Delhi in addition to teaching at the Delhi School of Music.

Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh Response To Manipuri Music Teacher's Death

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed concern over Singh’s death and urged the Delhi Police to take appropriate and timely action. He also shared CCTV footage that purportedly showed the alleged attackers.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of renowned Manipuri guitarist and Western music pioneer, Shri Chongtham Vikram Singh, and deeply concerned by the incident in which he was allegedly assaulted near his residence in southeast Delhi. Shri Vikram Singh’s invaluable contribution to music will always be remembered. His untimely passing is a great loss to his family, the music fraternity, and the people of Manipur," Singh wrote on X.

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The former Chief Minister's X statement further read: “With evidence now emerging in connection with the incident, I urge the Delhi Police to take swift and appropriate action, thoroughly investigate the matter, and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest.”

Community Members Protest Manipuri Music Teacher’s Death

Following the incident, members of the Northeast community and civil society groups staged a protest outside the Sunlight Colony Police Station in Delhi’s southeast district, demanding that those involved in Singh’s death be identified and face legal action. The North East Students’ Society at Delhi University has also condemned Singh’s assault and death, and called for a “prompt and impartial investigation” into the matter.

Some members of the community alleged that the attack against Singh was racially motivated. However, Police have denied this accusation and said no such motive had been established so far. Investigators were still examining both the possible motive and the circumstances of the assault, officials clarified. Further details are awaited as the police investigation remains underway.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)