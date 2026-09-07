Illegal PG Building Collapse Kills Six Students, Dozens Remain Trapped in Delhi's Satya Niketan Area; CM Orders Magisterial Probe

SIX PEOPLE WERE KILLED after a five-storey building functioning as a boys student accommodation collapsed on Sunday, September 6, 2026, in Satya Niketan, South West Delhi. The area is a prominent centre paying guest (PG) accommodations and is located near Delhi University’s South Campus. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday afternoon around 1.30 PM.

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Death Toll and Rescue Operations

Of the 11 people rescued from the building and taken to hospital, four were declared dead at the JPN Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS. Another person, who was in critical condition, later succumbed to his injuries. One more person was rescued during the overnight rescue operations but was brought dead, taking the death toll to six, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel stated. At least 40-50 students are still believed to be trapped under the rubble as rescue operations remain underway.

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Three individuals are receiving treatment at AIIMS, while another underwent surgery for a limb injury. One person suffered minor injuries and was discharged after being kept under observation. A 19-year-old man was taken to Safdarjung Hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition.

DCP (South West) Amit Goel said that an FIR under Sections 105, 290, and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), relating to culpable homicide, negligence during construction or repair of buildings, and rash and risky act that endangers life respectively, has been registered. The FIR names Hariram Bansal, who operates the PG accommodation known as Hostel Daze, along with several others.

Residents of Satya Niketan region said the building, which had a basement and five floors above it, was at least 40-50 years old. Officials said repair work was being carried out in the basement when the building collapsed.

Local residents alerted the authorities following the collapse, after which teams from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the accident site and carried out rescue operations.

“A PCR call was received at PS South Campus at around 1.34 pm regarding the collapse of a building near Nanakpura Gurdwara,” a South West Delhi Police spokesperson stated to The Hindu. “Local police staff, Fire Brigade, CAT Ambulance and other emergency services are present at the spot. The NDRF team has also reached, and rescue and relief operations are underway.”

What Was The Reason Behind The Satya Niketan Building Collapse?

Local residents blamed the repair work and water collected in the basement for the Satya Niketan incident. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, said it could not confirm whether any repair work was being carried out until the debris was removed.

According to an official, the collapsed building had violated construction rules and had permission for only a ground floor and first floor.

Officials said the MCD has evacuated tenants from an adjacent building which houses a girls’ PG, and sealed the premises after finding the building to be in a “dilapidated condition.”

CM Rekha Gupta Orders Magisterial Probe Into Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Satya Niketan building collapse. Earlier on Sunday, the chief minister visited the accident site. She also met the injured who were undergoing treatment at the AIIMS trauma center.

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In an X post, the chief minister’s office wrote: “Following an on-site review and based on the preliminary assessment, the Chief Minister has ordered a Magisterial Inquiry of the incident and FIR against the building owner.”

MCD Steps Up Actions Against Illegal Constructions After Satya Niketan Building Collapse

In the aftermath of the Satya Niketan building collapse, the MCD has ordered immediate sealing of illegal buildings constructed above four floors across the national capital. Additionally, the authority has removed billboards and placards advertising PG accommodations in the Satya Niketan area as part of an enforcement drive.

The Satya Niketan building collapse comes months after a similar incident near the Saket metro station in South Delhi in May 2026 that left six people dead. A government-appointed inquiry committee later held the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mainly responsible for that collapse.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)