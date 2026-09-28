Inside the Cornell University Rape Case: Former Student Alleges Gang-Rape by Seven Fraternity Members, Says They Posted “Free P*ssy” on Snapchat Group Inviting Others to Assault Her

What Did The Survivor's Lawsuit Say?

American news outlet CBS, citing the lawsuit, reported that the woman was 20 years old when the alleged assault occurred and was studying at her dream university in Ithaca. She had reportedly gone to Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity house to visit a friend when the incident took place.

The lawsuit alleges that while the woman was intoxicated, two fraternity members pressured her into snorting what they claimed was ketamine before sexually assaulting her. It further alleges that several people began engaging in sexual acts (including both oral and vaginal intercourse) with Plaintiff, all without her consent. The lawsuit also states that while the survivor was unconscious, one of the men allegedly posted that there was “free p***y” in the fraternity's Snapchat group chat, titled Chi Phi Actives, implying that a woman was available for sex.

The complaint alleged that more men arrived after the message was posted and that the survivor was raped for several hours. A screenshot of the Snapchat exchange was reportedly submitted as part of the court filing.

According to the complaint, Jane reported the alleged assault to Cornell University's police department around three weeks after the incident happened, subsequent to which an internal inquiry was initiated. However, only two of the seven fraternity members accused in the case were expelled, while the others faced less severe disciplinary measures such as suspensions, attending workshops, and writing essays, revealed Jane’s attorney Thomas Giuffra.

The lawsuit alleged that Cornell “created an environment where sexual assault and rape of persons such as Plaintiff would be tolerated” and failed to “discipline or remove” the students. “Not one of these guys was arrested. Not one. That I can tell you for a fact. There were so many people that could have prevented it, and they didn't. I've never seen anything like it," Giuffra stated to CBS.

The woman reportedly left the university following the alleged assault.

In the lawsuit, she accused Cornell and the other defendants of breach of contract, negligence and violations of state law. She is seeking financial compensation, including compensatory and punitive damages, although the lawsuit does not specify the amount being sought.

“She's not in college anymore because of this. She's barely hanging on for what these guys did to her,” Giuffra said.

See also: LPU Protest Turns Violent: Students Clash With Police, Block NH-44 Over Alleged Rape on Campus; SIT Formed

Cornell University’s Response

Replying to these allegations, Cornell University stated that its Office of Civil Rights and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards investigated the matter in accordance with established rules and laws. The university said the Xi chapter of Chi Phi — the on-campus branch of the fraternity — was barred after the incident.

“Federal privacy law prohibits Cornell from disclosing specific information regarding individual students, and we therefore are unable to make a public statement on any other disciplinary response. Violations of university policies could lead to sanctions up to and including suspension or expulsion. We will respond in detail through the legal process,” read the university’s official statement posted on their website.

The university added that after this investigation, it launched a task force on sexual assaults and has already introduced changes to their policies regarding such cases.

Actress Florence Pugh’s Statement on Cornell Rape Case

Taking to social media, English actress Florence Pugh has weighed on this matter and posted a written statement. Pugh described the incident as a “horrible act” and expressed how uncomfortable and uneasy she felt reading about it. She urged men to speak up when such a thing happens and called for them to take up an active role in challening sexual violence.