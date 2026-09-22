17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Near Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi Park by Three Men Posing as Policemen

Key Points:
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir by three men posing as policemen.
Police arrested the accused, with Asif allegedly opening fire during an attempt to intercept him and later being injured in police firing.
A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, while police continues their investigation.
ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2026, a minor girl was sexually assaulted near Kalkaji Mandir in southeast Delhi. The accused were three men who posed as policemen in front of the girl and her male friend at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir. Police said that the 17-year-old girl went to Kalkaji Mandir with her male friend of a similar age in the evening when the incident happened.
After praying at the temple, they entered Astha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7. There, three men posing as police officers approached them and separated the girl from her friend. They then took her to a secluded area of the park and sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene. Later, police were informed about the incident.
As per police reports, the accused were 25- to 30-ye ar-old men who allegedly approached the girl and her friend, threatened them, and sexually assaulted the girl. NDTV reported that one of the accused threatened the girl with a knife and a firearm. When the girl became scared, they sexually assaulted her in the park. After that, the two other accused also allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened the victim’s friend.
Police received a PCR call about the incident at around 8:45 pm, following which police reached the scene. After officers from Amar Colony Police Station reached the scene, they saw the girl with her male friend.
Following this, the victim, a resident of Delhi, was taken for a medical examination, with police adding that further legal action was being taken. The male friend of the girl was also medically examined as he also alleged being assaulted by the accused. The crime scene was also examined by the crime and forensic teams to find evidence of the incident.
Following the incident, a case was registered at Amar Colony Police Station against the three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per The Hindu, these sections include Section 70(2) for gang rape, Section 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, and Section 351(3) for aggravated criminal intimidation under the BNS. Other than this, Sections 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act were also included.
After registering the case, police started the investigation into the Kalkaji Park case, with police teams searching CCTV footage of the park and surrounding areas. People who were around or inside the park were also questioned so that more information could be gathered. During this, one team received information about one of the accused, named Asif, and his movement near District Magistrate Office Road in Amar Colony.
After getting the information, police decided to catch him. They laid a trap and tried to intercept him. Asif allegedly opened fire at the police while trying to flee. He fired three rounds even though police told him to surrender, and one of these bullets hit a police officer wearing a bulletproof jacket.
Police then started firing in self-defense, and Asif was shot in the right leg. He was sent to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. The other two accused, named Hemant and Mukesh, were also later arrested by police on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, as per an official report quoted by NDTV.
This case is not the only case that Delhi has observed in recent days. Such cases involving minors have been reported in the capital in recent days, with three other cases being reported in just 10 days.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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