17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Near Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi Park by Three Men Posing as Policemen

After registering the case, police started the investigation into the Kalkaji Park case, with police teams searching CCTV footage of the park and surrounding areas. People who were around or inside the park were also questioned so that more information could be gathered. During this, one team received information about one of the accused, named Asif, and his movement near District Magistrate Office Road in Amar Colony.

After getting the information, police decided to catch him. They laid a trap and tried to intercept him. Asif allegedly opened fire at the police while trying to flee. He fired three rounds even though police told him to surrender, and one of these bullets hit a police officer wearing a bulletproof jacket.

Police then started firing in self-defense, and Asif was shot in the right leg. He was sent to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. The other two accused, named Hemant and Mukesh, were also later arrested by police on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, as per an official report quoted by NDTV.

This case is not the only case that Delhi has observed in recent days. Such cases involving minors have been reported in the capital in recent days, with three other cases being reported in just 10 days.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)