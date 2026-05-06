A UK Man Created a Fake Tinder Profile of His Ex-Partner, Inviting Strangers to Her Home for Violent “Rape Fantasy”; 18 Showed Up

In another incident that led to the end of the relationship, Hussain checked her phone and questioned her about the men in her contacts. Although the relationship ended soon after, the harassment did not stop. He continued contacting her friends and family, making various allegations against her and attempting to reconnect.

In July 2024, the court heard that Hussain escalated the situation by creating a fake Tinder account in the woman’s name. Through this account, he sent explicit messages to multiple men, making them believe that the woman was inviting them to her home for violent sexual encounters. At least 18 men showed up at her residence, many believing they were participating in a “rape fantasy” described in the messages Hussain had sent.

On one night alone, four men arrived at her house after receiving similar messages. Some situations turned dangerous. In one instance, a man damaged her front door, claiming the messages instructed him to push it open. In another case, a man entered the house while the woman was away, leaving her teenage daughter alone inside.