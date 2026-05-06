A UK Man Created a Fake Tinder Profile of His Ex-Partner, Inviting Strangers to Her Home for Violent “Rape Fantasy”; 18 Showed Up

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In a shocking and disturbing incident in Cheadle, Greater Manchester, a man has been convicted of online abuse and stalking after creating a fake dating profile of his ex-partner and using it to target her. The accused, Asad Hussain, 36, was found guilty following a nine-day trial at Chester Crown Court. His sentencing is scheduled for June 2026.
According to court proceedings, the ordeal began in April 2024 when Hussain first contacted the woman using a fake identity, “Mick Renney.” What started as a relationship soon turned controlling and abusive. Hussain began restricting her interactions, even objecting to her speaking with male friends. In one incident, he rang her doorbell continuously for hours because she had a male friend visiting, only stopping after police intervention.
In another incident that led to the end of the relationship, Hussain checked her phone and questioned her about the men in her contacts. Although the relationship ended soon after, the harassment did not stop. He continued contacting her friends and family, making various allegations against her and attempting to reconnect.
In July 2024, the court heard that Hussain escalated the situation by creating a fake Tinder account in the woman’s name. Through this account, he sent explicit messages to multiple men, making them believe that the woman was inviting them to her home for violent sexual encounters. At least 18 men showed up at her residence, many believing they were participating in a “rape fantasy” described in the messages Hussain had sent.
On one night alone, four men arrived at her house after receiving similar messages. Some situations turned dangerous. In one instance, a man damaged her front door, claiming the messages instructed him to push it open. In another case, a man entered the house while the woman was away, leaving her teenage daughter alone inside.
Initially, police struggled to identify the person behind the fake account, as Hussain used multiple phones and attempted to conceal his identity. He even altered his car registration details. However, investigators eventually linked the fake identity to him through vehicle records and location data. CCTV footage and tracking showed that Hussain was frequently near the victim’s home when the fake account was active.
Cheshire Police described the case as extremely serious. Investigating officer PC Keith Terrill said, "This is one of the most disturbing stalking cases Cheshire Constabulary has ever investigated." He added, "Hussain is an extremely deceitful individual whose only objective was to cause maximum harm to the victim and her children, even going as far as to incite others to break into her home and sexually assault her."
He further stated, "At no point has Hussain taken any responsibility for his actions or recognised the sheer horror he came close to unleashing." According to police, Hussain made several attempts to mislead investigators and avoid being caught.
The incident left the woman and her family deeply shaken. The repeated arrival of strangers at her home, sometimes when her daughter was alone, created a constant sense of fear. Police said the case highlights how online abuse can quickly escalate into real-life danger.
[VP]
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