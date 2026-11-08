Justice, accountability, more questions: what Russell Brand’s guilty verdict means for victim‑survivors

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, related to multiple victims, after a four-week trial in London.

He was acquitted on three other charges.

The offences for which Brand was convicted occurred nearly two decades ago.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom police are investigating further allegations of rape made by two other women.

For the six women who came forward to report their experiences, the verdict marks the culmination of a long and undoubtedly difficult journey through the criminal legal system.

Much of the public attention will now likely turn to Brand himself: his sentence, his public reputation and whether he will seek to appeal.

But we should also be asking what this verdict means for victim-survivors of sexual violence.

Sexual violence is common but justice is rare

Though the Brand case occurred in the UK, the rates of sexual violence and trends in justice outcomes are very similar there as they are in Australia. Unfortunately, when we examine those trends, we see justice in response to sexual violence is incredibly rare.

In Australia, one in five women has experienced sexual assault since the age of 15. Yet only about 8% report it to police. Of these, very few proceed to court.