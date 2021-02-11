Thursday, February 11, 2021
Critical thinking Improved with Green Vegetables
Critical thinking Improved with Green Vegetables

A Mediterranean style diet consisting of green leafy vegetables would help a person to retain their thinking skills in the long run than a meat eater

vegetables
Green vegetables are very healthy for your health. Pixabay

People who eat a Mediterranean-style diet — particularly one rich in green leafy vegetables and low in meat — are more likely to stay mentally sharp in later life, a study shows.

The study indicated that closely adhering to a Mediterranean diet was associated with higher scores in a range of memory and thinking tests among adults in their late 70s.

“Eating more green leafy vegetables and cutting down on red meat might be two key food elements that contribute to the benefits of the Mediterranean-style diet,” said researcher Janie Corley from the University of Edinburgh.

For the study, published in the journal Experimental Gerontology, the researchers tested the thinking skills of more than 500 people aged 79 and without dementia.

The participants completed tests of problem-solving, thinking speed, memory, and word knowledge, as well as a questionnaire about their eating habits during the previous year.

vegetables
Mediterranean style diet helps a person with their thinking in long run. Pixabay

More than 350 of the group also underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) brain scan to gain insights into their brain structure.

The team used statistical models to look for associations between a person’s diet and their thinking skills and brain health in later life.

The findings show that, in general, people who most closely adhered to a Mediterranean diet had the highest cognitive function scores, even when accounting for childhood IQ, smoking, physical activity, and health factors. The differences were small but statistically significant.

The individual components of the diet that appeared to be most strongly associated with better thinking skills were green leafy vegetables and a lower red meat intake.

“In our sample, the positive relationship between a Mediterranean diet and thinking skills is not accounted for by having a healthier brain structure, as one might expect,” said Corley.

“Though it’s possible there may be other structural or functional brain correlates with this measure of diet, or associations in specific regions of the brain, rather than the whole brain, as measured here,” Corley added. (IANS)

