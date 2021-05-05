Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Crowdfunding Breathing New Hope In Relief Efforts
Lead StoryLife Style

Crowdfunding Breathing New Hope In Relief Efforts

Swasth Alliance and ACT Grants are mapping demand for oxygen concentrators across the country and then supplying them at scale to hospitals and care homes

0
Crowdfunding
Over 16,000 donors have already supported this initiative to procure oxygen concentrators. Pixabay

In this hour of need, individuals and organizations are looking at breathing new hope in the Covid-19 battle through crowdfunding campaigns. Milaap, a crowdfunding platform witnessed hundreds of people embracing crowdfunding to give/receive help during a crisis. Last year, during this time, when the pandemic had set in, Milaap witnessed a three-fold increase in the number of campaigns. The outpouring of global solidarity and the response has resulted in raising a whopping Rs 139 crore for Covid-19 causes from 3.5 lakh donors, Milaap said. The donors varied from individuals to CSR projects.

It has now announced a partnership with Amazon. to crowdfund and raise financial aid to support Swasth Digital Health Foundation and ACT Grants’ mission to procure oxygen concentrators. The partnership with Amazon which went live on May 2 has already raised close to Rs 50 lakh within opening hours which will benefit close to 1,00,000 people. “Amazon users can either donate by clicking on the banners that have been added to the Amazon application and website or by visiting the fundraiser page on Milaap: milaap.org/amazon,” a statement said.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Swasth Alliance and ACT Grants are mapping demand for oxygen concentrators across the country and then supplying them at scale to hospitals and care homes. Over 16,000 donors have already supported this initiative to procure oxygen concentrators. The fundraiser has so far raised over Rs 9 crore. Our partnership with Amazon has undoubtedly strengthened our mission to provide timely assistance for the supplies needed on the ground,” says Anoj Viswanathan, co-founder, and president, Milaap.

ALSO READ: Learn A New Trick Online While In Lock down

“COVID-19 has impacted India in unimaginable ways. We are touched by the numerous requests from those concerned about how to support during these trying times. We are supporting this crowdfunded initiative to enable all of us to make a real difference on the ground through generous contributions. We stand firmly with the country, and continue to explore every meaningful way to help,” shares Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Head, Amazon India.

In 2020, the preliminary purpose of fundraising was for food, meals, and ration, followed by funds for medical and personal protective equipment for healthcare and other frontline workers. This year, there is an overwhelming demand for the procurement of oxygen supply. “The process of distribution of oxygen concentrators will be transparent and published in the public domain so every donor can see the impact it has created. The effort has already secured 10,000 oxygen concentrators for immediate deployment and is currently raising funds to procure more,” the statement said. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleNotable Revolutions In World History
Next articleAir pollution Linked To High Blood Pressure, Heart Diseases In Children

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Writers In China Are Being Detained For Writing About COVID Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Lin Yang Writers sharing their experiences of the COVID pandemic or expressing views on their cultural heritage are at increased risk in China, which...
Read more
Lead Story

Signal App Exposes How Facebook, Instagram Use Your Data For Advertising

NewsGram Desk - 0
Encrypted messaging app Signal has challenged the user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram by sharing a series of ads on Instagram to showcase...
Read more
Entertainment

Home Isn’t A Safe Haven In A Kashmir Lockdown: Farah Bashir

NewsGram Desk - 0
When she sent a picture of a brooding girl, sitting atop a shikara, to Times Square, one of her editors commented that it looked...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Writers In China Are Being Detained For Writing About COVID Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Lin Yang Writers sharing their experiences of the COVID pandemic or expressing views on their cultural heritage are at increased risk in China, which...
Read more

Signal App Exposes How Facebook, Instagram Use Your Data For Advertising

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Encrypted messaging app Signal has challenged the user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram by sharing a series of ads on Instagram to showcase...
Read more

Home Isn’t A Safe Haven In A Kashmir Lockdown: Farah Bashir

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
When she sent a picture of a brooding girl, sitting atop a shikara, to Times Square, one of her editors commented that it looked...
Read more

Dell Technologies Announces Innovative Edge Data Unlocking Solutions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to help customers accelerate investments in connected technology, modern networking, 5G, and analytics, Dell Technologies on Wednesday introduced new solutions and...
Read more

Trump Launches New Networking Site After Twitter, Facebook Ban

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Banned on Facebook and Twitter, former US President Donald Trump has launched a new so-called social media platform, which is actually just a WordPress...
Read more

Air pollution Linked To High Blood Pressure, Heart Diseases In Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Exposure to high levels of air pollutants during childhood increases the likelihood of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, and their risk for...
Read more

Crowdfunding Breathing New Hope In Relief Efforts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In this hour of need, individuals and organizations are looking at breathing new hope in the Covid-19 battle through crowdfunding campaigns. Milaap, a crowdfunding...
Read more

Notable Revolutions In World History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada