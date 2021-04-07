Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Cryptocurrency And How It Is Used For Entertainment Purposes
Business

Cryptocurrency And How It Is Used For Entertainment Purposes

Cryptocurrency is one of the most interesting innovations in the modern era

cryptocurrency
How cryptocurrency is used for entertainment purposes.

By Rajesh Chakrabortty

In this modern age of computers, people have widely adapted to technology’s overall impact on their lives. With the help of computers and the internet, people were introduced to countless things that can be done in a span of a few clicks. 

Cryptocurrency is one of the most interesting innovations in the modern era. It has gained people’s trust and attention through the years by being a reliable digital asset despite the scepticisms that it still faces. With its amazing features, more people learned how to invest in crypto and use it in their daily lives. 

Aside from watching its value grow, using it for money transfers and other financial transactions, people realize that crypto can also be used for entertainment purposes. They can use their assets on crypto casinos and crypto-based video games among other things. Here is a closer look at how crypto is used outside trading and investment. 

Crypto casinos

Crypto casinos are online casinos that let their users use crypto as a form of payment. Players can place their bets on various slots and live casino games on these sites with their digital assets. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are some of the most popular cryptocurrencies that are accepted on various online casinos. With crypto casinos, online players have the chance to test their luck on their chosen games. 

cryptocurrency
Crypto casinos are online casinos. Unsplash

The primary difference between online casinos from their land-based counterparts is that they are brimming with bonuses that can’t be usually enjoyed in the brick and mortar setting unless they are considered VIPs. Crypto casinos can also guarantee their users that all of their transactions will not be reflected on their bank statements. This is because of the fact that crypto is decentralized and therefore not controlled by banks or any financial institutions. 

Crypto video games 

As more users from all over the world start to embrace cryptocurrency, it is no surprise that many game developers have started to incorporate it into their games as well. Aside from casino game providers, crypto-exclusive mobile games have entered the gaming market as well. 

These games may vary in the genre like other games. With that, here are some of the most popular games that crypto users can enjoy. 

cryptocurrency
Crypto is decentralized and therefore not controlled by banks or any financial institutions. Pixabay

  • Spells of Genesis 

This game is a Bitcoin blockchain-based trading card game (TCG). This game lets players collect and trade orbs that can help strengthen their decks. By doing so, they can cast spells and win their battles. 

  • Ethermon 

Ethermon is an Ethereum-based Pokemon type of game. In this game, players can collect, train, and trade their very own monsters so that they can further progress in the game.

  • Neon District 

Neon District is a game that allows players to trade cards and take part in turn-based battles in line with their missions. By playing this game, players can win Ether with the help of Loom Network.

Crypto cinemas

Many establishments have started to accept crypto as an acceptable form of payment for their products. Aside from being used for shopping, crypto has since started to be accepted for leisure. Now, there are cinemas all over the world that have also started to accept crypto. With that, crypto users can now use their digital assets so that they can experience a top-notch movie-watching experience in these cinemas. 

Overview

The aforementioned are just some of the ways on how your crypto can keep you entertained. Regardless of whether you would want to spend it on live casino games, exciting video games, or on an impressive cinema experience, it is guaranteed that you can find something to enjoy it with! 

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence promotes some commercial links.)

