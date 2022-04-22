New Crypto Alert: 3 Reasons To Invest in Logarithmic Finance (LOG) instead of Uniswap (UNI) or Solana (SOL)

With new additions to the crypto coin hub every day, one may find it hard to keep track of ideal investments. What crypto enthusiasts usually do not realise is that investing in the new coins can be as profitable as investing in the long-established tokens — sometimes even more profitable.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a fresh entry into the crypto market and is already creating a buzz amongst investors and analysts. Here are a few reasons why investors can put their faith in Logarithmic Finance (LOG) and take a break from the stress of investing in coins like Uniswap (UNI) or Solana (SOL).

1. New Age Features

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a layer-3 switching protocol that bridges the gap between investors and innovators whilst enabling efficient communication. The whitepaper suggests that the main aim LOG developers function with is to bring about a technological revolution in the fintech industry by engaging investors and innovators. Another great feature of LOG is that it is a cross-chain multi-chain platform that allows investors to swap their investments across different DeFi blockchains. Such novel features have the potential to make LOG the next big thing in the cryptoverse.

Speaking of features, one may want to note how the PoH (proof-of-history) feature of Solana (SOL) has proved to be more problematic than beneficial. The mechanism allows hackers to predict the pattern of upcoming lock producers in-line. Hence, it reduces the security of SOL due to the blatant revelation of information in the name of transparency. Similarly, Uniswap (UNI) recently showed major red signs. UNI protocol is also facing lawsuits from two US law firms for allegedly selling unregistered securities which makes it an inadequate investment idea for now.

2. Presale Opportunity

LOG has been on an upward hike ever since it entered its presale phase. This may be especially notable since the crypto market faced a collective slump over the past two weeks only to recover now. In such phases of the market being on a downfall, it is ideal to invest in the presale of a promising token such as LOG itself. Apart from the token being available at discounted prices, LOG has reported a hike in its value by a whopping 61.69%. This value surge is the biggest green signal that investors seek and accompanied by the affordable token prices, it makes LOG a worthy immediate investment.