Should I Stick With Top 10 Cryptocurrencies Like Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) or Invest in Presales Such As FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

Cryptocurrency investors are by nature optimistic people. Any increase in price is a surefire sign of a bull market and any decrease in price is an opportunity to buy the dip. One third into 2022, it’s fair to say that this year has not been anywhere near as exciting or profitable as 2021. Solana (SOL) shot up more than 10,000% in 2021 and reached a new high. Its peak, reached in November of 2021, is 50% higher than its current price.
Comparatively poor performances such as these have many crypto investors looking to get into presale cryptocurrencies. is one such example; FRPN is in Stage 2 of its presale and has already risen by over 3000%.
Ripple Labs' native token is XRP. It eliminates the need for a middleman in any transactions. As a result, two distinct currencies can be bridged quickly and efficiently. XRP was created with the intention of allowing transactions to be completed at the speed of light, and it has the lowest fee of almost any cryptocurrency.
XRP was created with the intention of allowing transactions to be completed at the speed of light, and it has the lowest fee of almost any cryptocurrency. Previously, cross-border payments through a mediator were expensive and took a lot of time.
If you've ever sent money to another country, you've probably heard of Western Union, Remitly, and Ria. Ripple (XRP) could send payments in as little as three seconds. The value of XRP has increased by 6% in the last week. The market makers are likely to drive the XRP price upward for a variety of reasons. As a result, it is inevitable that the price will rise. XRP is currently trading at $0.76.
The SEC has been and still is involved in legal proceedings against XRP. If the litigation is resolved in the near future, the price of XRP will almost certainly skyrocket.
Solana (SOL) is a blockchain platform that hosts decentralised scalable apps.
It is reported to be able to perform 45000 transactions per second while charging a very low transaction fee, which is a clear benefit to SOL holders. It was released in March 2020 and its value had tripled by the end of summer 2021.
The problems that Ethereum is currently facing can only be overcome with a cryptocurrency like Solana (SOL). According to CoinMarketCap, its value climbed by 500% in the last year. This demonstrates that SOL has the potential to grow quickly and in huge numbers.
With its reserve currency protocol and gaming service platform, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has the potential to revolutionise DeFi projects. Metaverse tokens have successfully counteracted bearish sentiment in recent months; perhaps this token can do the same.
DeFi has emerged as one of the most critical developments in the cryptocurrency world. The entire value locked up across leading protocols will reach a new high of $236 billion in October 2021.
Another noteworthy component of FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is the manner in which the smart contract redistributes fees to holders, allowing long-term investors to accrue wealth. Cryptocurrency volatility is common, and the fee structure is intended to encourage long-term ownership while still offering liquidity.
With these distinguishing features, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) may outperform Bitcoin in terms of return on investment in 2022, just as Solana did in 2021. It is in Stage 2 of its presale and is due to launch at the end of May 2022.
Find out more about FIREPIN:
Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)