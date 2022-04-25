Rise of The ‘Utimeme’ Crypto: DogeCoin (DOGE), HUH Token (HUH), ApeCoin (APE)

The history of cryptocurrency is based heavily on meme culture. The meme community has helped create, build and even undo a lot of crypto tokens. Given the humorous playful characteristic of a meme coin, many are quick to dismiss it. However, several meme coins are adopting utility features to give their investors reassurance whilst staying true to character. By building their identity as a Utimeme, these crypto tokens adopt a great marketing strategy of the meme culture with a financial utility.

Here are a few utimeme coins that are taking the market by storm:

DogeCoin (DOGE)

DogeCoin (DOGE) was initiated as a ‘joke’ on the speculation that exists around cryptocurrencies. It is easier to put faith in DogeCoin (DOGE) given the open identity of its creators, a positive history of fundraising and the positive word from Elon Musk. With the very recent 10% hike in its value, DogeCoin is predicted to show a 68% upswing in its profitability. It is important to note that this profitability has increased from a disappointing rate of 40% over the past month. This recent performance is replacing the trust of investors in the meme coin that has slowly evolved as a ‘utimeme’.

DogeCoin (DOGE) has yet another instance of creating a buzz in the market. Baltimore’s exclusive Porsche center, Porsche Towson, recently announced that it will accept chosen cryptocurrencies, such as DogeCoin tokens, as a form of payment.

HUH Token (HUH)

The name of the HUH Token (HUH) itself is a playful spin on the kind of confusion that exists regarding cryptocurrency. HUH Token combines the popularity of meme coins with the functional approach of utility coins in the market. The developers are roping in the potential of social media and influencers to build HUH Token as a lucrative investment opportunity.

HUH’s roadmap also promises to roll out its own social media platform that will be a functional NFT Marketplace. HUH offers a space for social media influencers to engage with the crypto market through its social network called MetHUH. The MetHUH users can be rewarded for exchanges of content and level of engagement. HUH Token is a cross-chain compatible token available on major blockchains such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon.