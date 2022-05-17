Could you get 100X returns with Quitriam Finance (QTM), Aave (AAVE), and Fantom (FTM)?

Quitriam Finance was developed after learning from the experience of watching other similar DEXs. It will provide high growth yield farming options for its users by giving them the option of using multiple blockchain networks and a native stable coin known as QT.

The QTM Token will be used to power the entire network of services inside the Quitriam Finance ecosystem. It will be used for the payment of fees for utilising the services of the network. It can also be staked to earn a passive income.

In addition, it will also offer fractional NFTs that will allow users the freedom to trade smaller units at the click of a button.

The Quitriam Finance platform includes a decentralised exchange, NFT launchpad, token launchpad, and a DeFi protocol.

The QTM Token is currently available through a presale and you can get access to attractive bonuses if you buy it now. It could rise quickly after the listing period nears completion.

Fantom completes Snapsync update

The Snapsync update on Fantom will help in improving network reliability and decentralisation, and will also help in maintaining network performance as the FTM ecosystem scales rapidly. It will help in syncing nodes in under 7 seconds. The average TTF (time to finality) will still be approximately one second. Users will be able to experience faster transaction times. The FTM Token powers the Fantom blockchain network and has seen great adoption. Fantom remains the network of choice for DeFi developers and has seen a quick rise in the assets locked in various DeFi platforms deployed on the network. The FTM Token was trading at $0.56 at the time of writing. It can be added for the long term as many investors consider it the next Ethereum.

You can add the three tokens for long-term returns. All three coins have strong DeFi capabilities and the QTM Token will be deployed on multiple networks allowing users to save on gas fees. Follow the Quitriam Finance team’s progress on the links shared below.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)