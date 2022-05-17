Could you get 100X returns with Quitriam Finance (QTM), Aave (AAVE), and Fantom (FTM)?

Getting 100X returns is every cryptocurrency investor’s dream but you need to be able to identify good coins and hold them for the long term. Most investors tend to focus too much on short-term volatility missing out on long-term bullish prospects. We have identified three cryptocurrencies with 100X potential in the long term. Quitriam Finance (QTM) is a new coin that will power a DEX and launchpad ecosystem. Aave (AAVE) is the most famous yield farming and lending protocol while Fantom (FTM) has emerged as a strong competitor to the Ethereum blockchain. Let’s find out more about the investment potential and use cases of these three tokens.
The Aave DeFi protocol has achieved $18 billion in terms of total value locked. Version 3 of the AAVE network launched recently and will address some security concerns and provide better features for its users. Decentralised finance protocols have become the target of hackers and the version 3 update solves some critical issues in their protocol. It will allow users to borrow assets in the same collateral supplied by them and will place supply caps on how much a user can borrow from the platform. The AAVE Token is one of the strongest bets in the DeFi sector and is currently trading at $107.34 at the time of writing.
An average user finds DeFi difficult to access with many dynamic costs and while it was created to bring lending and borrowing operations closer to the retail user, it has ended up being another avenue for big investors. The Quitriam Finance ecosystem will help in removing the current barriers in DeFi and bring it closer to ordinary users.
Quitriam Finance was developed after learning from the experience of watching other similar DEXs. It will provide high growth yield farming options for its users by giving them the option of using multiple blockchain networks and a native stable coin known as QT.
The QTM Token will be used to power the entire network of services inside the Quitriam Finance ecosystem. It will be used for the payment of fees for utilising the services of the network. It can also be staked to earn a passive income.
In addition, it will also offer fractional NFTs that will allow users the freedom to trade smaller units at the click of a button.
The Quitriam Finance platform includes a decentralised exchange, NFT launchpad, token launchpad, and a DeFi protocol.
The QTM Token is currently available through a presale and you can get access to attractive bonuses if you buy it now. It could rise quickly after the listing period nears completion.
The update on Fantom will help in improving network reliability and decentralisation, and will also help in maintaining network performance as the FTM ecosystem scales rapidly. It will help in syncing nodes in under 7 seconds. The average TTF (time to finality) will still be approximately one second. Users will be able to experience faster transaction times. The FTM Token powers the Fantom blockchain network and has seen great adoption. Fantom remains the network of choice for DeFi developers and has seen a quick rise in the assets locked in various DeFi platforms deployed on the network. The FTM Token was trading at $0.56 at the time of writing. It can be added for the long term as many investors consider it the next Ethereum.
You can add the three tokens for long-term returns. All three coins have strong DeFi capabilities and the QTM Token will be deployed on multiple networks allowing users to save on gas fees. Follow the Quitriam Finance team’s progress on the links shared below.
