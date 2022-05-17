QUITRIAM FINANCE (QTM) EXPERIENCES A 27% VALUE INCREASE, COMPETES WITH AVALANCHE (AVAX), AND NEAR PROTOCOL (NEAR)

Cryptocurrencies have been regarded by some as investments based only on speculation, without any natural science. Even though this is partly true for some assets, it isn't valid.

Some viable crypto projects are often mispriced by the market initially, and they offer good investment opportunities to investors who are observant and ignore the irrational price changes and speculations.

This article discusses the importance of investing in viable crypto projects, focusing on the most valuable projects of 2022. Avalanche (AVAX), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Quitriam Finance (QTM) are the crypto projects we will consider in the future.

AVALANCHE (AVAX)

Avalanche is a recent Layer 1 (L1) crypto project that entered the market in 2020. Since then, it has acquired a market cap of over $20 billion. Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the world's top 10 biggest cryptocurrencies. This is a feat most cryptocurrencies cannot achieve despite their extended stay in the market.

Avalanche is described by its creators as a fast, intelligent contract processing platform that uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to operate at high speeds. It is energy efficient compared to existing cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Avalanche (AVAX) is an ecosystem that is growing at an exhilarating speed, and it is now the 4th biggest blockchain in the world, running behind Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), and Terra (LUNA).

NEAR PROTOCOL (NEAR)

Near Protocol (NEAR) is a recent project, and like Avalanche, it launched in 2020.

Near Protocol (NEAR) has a market cap of $11 billion and has proved its reliability by making its way into the list of the 20 biggest cryptos. NEAR, the native token of the Near Protocol platform has had an exciting ride since its introduction to the market and has increased in value by almost 300%.

The Near Protocol ecosystem has been gaining momentum and holding the attention of crypto traders because of its increased expansion that mirrors the growth of Avalanche and Solana. A few weeks ago, Trisolaris, a Decentralized Exchange based on the Near Protocol platform, raised more than $4.5 million to increase demand for NEAR.