3 Cryptos With Potential To Buy This May, Mushe Token (XMU), Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS)

Mushe Token (XMU) emerged amongst coins to have in your wallet this month.

The frenzy around cryptocurrency has shown no sign of dying down, especially with the way investors have been getting massive rewards with them. If you're looking for some coins to invest in this month, you might want to take a look at the following.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) has been able to declare itself as a game-changer in the crypto metaverse. Having been founded in 2017, Decentraland (MANA) has competed with other great tokens including Sandbox (SAND) for the top spot. Decentraland (MANA) was made public in 2020 with the intention of providing all the numerous unique features it promises. The developers aim to provide a virtual reality platform that was created on the ETH network. Decentraland (MANA) gives its users the opportunity to make money with the content they create.

Decentraland (MANA) can be used to purchase virtual lands which can be developed or traded with other users. It's important to note that every piece of land on its metaverse is an NFT that has public ownership, meaning it's very secure.

Mushe Token (XMU)

Mushe Token (XMU) is dedicated to creating a metaverse where its users can effectively trade and communicate while hosting DeFi and gaming services to get more money. The developers are building Musheverse, which will serve as the virtual world users can go and utilize all of the platform’s products and also socialize with friends and colleagues.

Within the Mushe Token (XMU) metaverse, NFTs will have their ideal representation of ownership, meaning its users will be able to use their own property to take part in the ecosystem. Mushe Token (XMU) is offering the general public the ability to own their virtual lands or properties at relatively low cost.