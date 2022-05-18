3 Cryptos With Potential To Buy This May, Mushe Token (XMU), Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS)

emerged amongst coins to have in your wallet this month.
The frenzy around cryptocurrency has shown no sign of dying down, especially with the way investors have been getting massive rewards with them. If you're looking for some coins to invest in this month, you might want to take a look at the following.
Decentraland (MANA) has been able to declare itself as a game-changer in the crypto metaverse. Having been founded in 2017, Decentraland (MANA) has competed with other great tokens including Sandbox (SAND) for the top spot. Decentraland (MANA) was made public in 2020 with the intention of providing all the numerous unique features it promises. The developers aim to provide a virtual reality platform that was created on the ETH network. Decentraland (MANA) gives its users the opportunity to make money with the content they create.
Decentraland (MANA) can be used to purchase virtual lands which can be developed or traded with other users. It's important to note that every piece of land on its metaverse is an NFT that has public ownership, meaning it's very secure.
Mushe Token (XMU) is dedicated to creating a metaverse where its users can effectively trade and communicate while hosting DeFi and gaming services to get more money. The developers are building Musheverse, which will serve as the virtual world users can go and utilize all of the platform’s products and also socialize with friends and colleagues.
Within the Mushe Token (XMU) metaverse, NFTs will have their ideal representation of ownership, meaning its users will be able to use their own property to take part in the ecosystem. Mushe Token (XMU) is offering the general public the ability to own their virtual lands or properties at relatively low cost.
Those who develop properties will have the opportunity to create all sorts of projects inside the Mushe Token (XMU) metaverse and sell their unique designs. As the Mushe Token (XMU) grows, so will the great community of the metaverse.
Play-to-earn games have become the order of the day in the world of cryptocurrency as it offers game players the ability to monetize all the time they spend playing games.
Mushe Token (XMU) developers are working hard to create a gaming system as well as many other innovative technologies as it prepares to enter the market fully.
Also, gamers who win the competitions that will be organized by the developers will be rewarded with the XMU token.
If anything is certain about the Mushe Token (XMU), it's the fact that it's a unique coin that is going to make a lot of investors happy and their wallets loaded.
Axie Infinity (AXS) was announced to the world during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. It was at a time when people were looking for various means of passive or active income. Axie Infinity (AXS) has come to become a popular P2E gaming network that lets its users get real money when they play on their website. Axies which are the little cute creatures featured in the game can be used to battle against other players or even crossbred to give rise to new Axies. The amazing thing about them is, that they are NFTs. Every Axie is unique in its way.
Axie Infinity (AXS) metaverse has become extremely popular in Asian countries as well as many other parts of the world. Together with Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA), a total of $4 billion has been generated in revenue playing those games.
